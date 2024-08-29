INFINITY Group creates revolution by launching FINY Coin – the new digital currency – a futuristic payment ecosystem

(MENAFN- afrinislampanasian) Date: Dubai, UAE; August 28, 2024



News Highlights:



1. FINY Coin, a global cryptocurrency has been launched in the UAE which aims to improve the payment landscape in future;



2. The total crypto market capitalisation reached US$2.15 trillion in 2022 and the global revenue of cryptocurrency business is estimated to reach US$56.7 billion by the end of 2024;



3. The supply of FINY COIN is 600 million which have been released.



4. FINY Ecosystem comprises FINY Tech, FINY Travel, FINY Live Game, FINY Wallet, FINY Merchant, FINY Realty, FINY Card, FINY Coin, FINY Trade, FINY Crypto Bank, FINY NFT, FINY Crypto Academy.



INFINITY Group, a Dubai based future focused diversified group of companies has launched FINY COIN on August 25, 2024, a blockchain-enabled cryptocurrency that is set to improve the new digital dollar by replacing physical currencies in the future. The launch of FINY COIN is in line with the UAE Government's vision for innovation and digital economy that aims to drive the growth of the global economy in the future.



A cryptocurrency is a digital asset based on blockchain technology that can circulate without the centralised authority of a bank or government. As of August 20, 2024, more than 8,000 cryptocurrencies are in the market, representing a US$2.15 trillion market capitalisation. The rapidly increasing number of users will drive the global cryptocurrency market revenue to US$56.7 billion this year.



Run by a group of young seasoned entrepreneurs, INFINITY Group boasts a portfolio of futuristic digital technology business such as blockchain and cryptocurrency and traditional business ranging from real estate, café, salon, and event management. It is headed by Mr. Zia Hasan, Chairman and Mr. Ali Hasan, Vice Chairman, while Mr Abdul Rahaman Bin Khalifa and Mr Firoz Siddiqui serve as the group’s Managing Director and CEO, respectively, along with Atef Ramadan as Board of Director and Ali Al Jallaf as Member of Board.



“FINY COIN is part of an entire FINY Ecosystem which involves an end-to-end digital payment solution,” Mohammad Ariful Islam, CEO of FINY Ecosystem, says. “Initially, FINY Coin will be used for transactions and payments within the INFINITY Group businesses. So users can buy FINY Coin from us and make payment for the products and services from INFINITY Group. The users who have intention of purchasing property from INFINIX INFINITY property, our property management brokerage consultants will guide you through the payment process of using FINY COIN.



“FINY aims to become a global brand. I take this opportunity to invite the global brands to collaborate with FINY Coin in this brand development. FINY Coin has been approved by governments of 108 countries so far which makes it a global currency. We are planning to collaborate with majority of the retailers and we will approach them to add FINY COIN on their payment getaway or points of sale (POS) machines so that people can make payments through their crypto wallet.”



INFINITY Group made the announcement in front of more than 300 participants at the FINY EXPO in Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, UAE on Sunday, August 25, 2024. The FINY EXPO is a landmark event in cryptocurrency and innovation showcasing a diverse range of services and products in the Ecosystem which aims to reshape the future of finance and technology, enabling seamless global transactions.



At the FINY EXPO, attendees explored the full potential of the FINY Ecosystem, networked with industry leaders, and learnt about the future of digital finance. The event emphasized FINY's mission to make cryptocurrency accessible for daily use, drive widespread adoption, and position it as leading cryptocurrency.



A total of 600 million FINY Coins have been issued so far for trading globally. At the launch of the FINY Coin at FINY EXPO, officials and experts say, FINY Coin will become one of the digital currencies in the world.



Mr. Zia Hassan said that he hopes an increasing number of consumers and businesses will embrace the new digital currency that will accelerate the transition to the digital economy.



“As we move towards a more digital ecosystem, we need to embrace the digital currency and use digital wallets that are backed up by blockchain that makes the eco-system secure. This way, we will shift towards a digital economy and society. At INFINITY Group, we have decided to use FINY Coin for all payment transactions so that our business partners and consumers are inspired to use digital currencies.”



Mr. Ali Hassan urged all stakeholders to embrace the new digital currency. “Before everyone starts using FINY Coin as the de-facto digital currency, or the new ‘digital dollar’, we urge everyone to try it, register with it, buy it, and preserve it in your digital wallet for making payment in the coming months and years,” he said.



FINY Coin is a crypto token issue company that aims to create a diverse and innovative ecosystem of applications and services based on blockchain technology. FINY Coin issues new tokens one by one, each with its own unique features and functions. All the crypto tokens issued by FINY Coin are useful and valuable in the digital currency market. They can be used in online shopping, gaming, entertainment, as well as booking travel packages.







