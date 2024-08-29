عربي


Kaldvik AS (KLDVK): Q2 2024 Results


8/29/2024 1:16:02 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports Operating income in Q2 amounted to NOKm 62.0 (NOKm 20.6), while the operating profit/loss before fair value adjustment of biomass was NOKm -14.7 (NOKm -23.6).

Harvest amounted to 514 tonnes in Q2 2024 (0 tonnes)

Web cast will be at 11:00 CET 29 August 2024 on the following LINK on Teams:

Attached is the presentation and report for Q2 2024.

Kaldvik, 29 August 2024

Contacts: Guðmundur Gíslason, CEO of KALDVIK AS: +354 8960426 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Kaldvik AS Q2 2024 presentation
  • Kaldvik AS Q2 2024 report

