Kaldvik AS (KLDVK): Q2 2024 Results
8/29/2024 1:16:02 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports Operating income in Q2 amounted to NOKm 62.0 (NOKm 20.6), while the operating profit/loss before fair value adjustment of biomass was NOKm -14.7 (NOKm -23.6).
Harvest amounted to 514 tonnes in Q2 2024 (0 tonnes)
Web cast will be at 11:00 CET 29 August 2024 on the following LINK on Teams:
Attached is the presentation and report for Q2 2024.
Kaldvik, 29 August 2024
Contacts: Guðmundur Gíslason, CEO of KALDVIK AS: +354 8960426 (mobile)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
Kaldvik AS Q2 2024 presentation
Kaldvik AS Q2 2024 report
