Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia Region 252 Times In Past Day
8/29/2024 1:08:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired 252 times at 13 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday, August 28.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“During the day, the occupiers attacked 13 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region 252 times,” he posted.
The Russian troops carried out an air strike on Stepove.
In addition, 128 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Olhivske, and five MLRS attacks hit Huliaipole and Novodanylivka.
The regional governor reported that 118 artillery attacks targeted the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Olhivske, Zelenyi Hai and Pryluky.
There were 18 reports of destruction or damage caused to residential buildings and infrastructure. Fortunately, no civilians were injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, at least nine people were injured as the enemy hit a civilian infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih.
Photo: Telegram/Fedorov
