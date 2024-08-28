The Smallrig Awards Announces Global Call For Entries: Oscar Juror Ruby Yang Will Serve As The Chairman Of The Judging Panel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A few days ago, SmallRig has launched the SmallRig Awards , now accepting entries globally. The submission period will run from August to November 2024. Creators worldwide can access submission details and enter works via SmallRig's official website and store.

Documentary auteur and Oscar jury member, Ruby Yang, who won the 79th Academy Award Best Documentary Short Subject, takes the helm as judging panel chair, guiding the evaluation process for the SmallRig Awards.

SmallRig Awards

Continue Reading

Ruby Yang points to the transformative effect of social media on global communications, highlighting the rise in using visual narratives to expand the creation of films focused on global public welfare. The SmallRig Awards, focused on public welfare themes, aim to encourage filmmakers to produce works that not only hold profound societal relevance but also contribute significantly to advancing social good. Yang looks forward to the awards becoming a venue for public welfare image creators worldwide to share ideas, foster collective progress, and encourage more individuals to engage with global public welfare efforts.



The SmallRig Awards constitutes the premier accolade dedicated to empowering visual professionals and content creators worldwide to engage in charitable pursuits. Its core objectives include inspiring the production of visuals with philanthropic messaging, catalyzing the synthesis of visual arts and philanthropy, and advancing societal and cultural evolution.

This award acknowledges and lauds global visual creatives across a broad spectrum of socially responsible endeavors, which include, but are not limited to, combating poverty, fostering social cohesion, mutual support, promoting gender equality and child welfare, providing humanity.

Prizes include gold awards of US$ 8,000 each, silver awards of US$ 3,000 each, and bronze awards of US$ 800 each. Additionally, the program includes the Annual Sensation Award (US$ 5,000), Annual Topic Award (US$ 5,000), and Annual Tribute Award (US$ 12,000). Honorees will also be eligible to join the 100/100 Public Welfare Film Program by the SmallRig Image Development Fund, which aims to back 100 emerging filmmakers (or filmmaking teams) in producing 100 notable documentary films.

For more information, please visit

Website



Instagram



X



Tiktok

Photo -