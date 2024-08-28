The Hayden Foundation Donates $20,000 To The San Miguel School Of Providence, Rhode Island

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From left to right: Hayden Foundation of R.I. Board of Trustees Member Cindy Rondeau, The San Miguel School Executive Director Mel Bride, The San Miguel School Associate Director of Development Kim Martel, The Hayden Foundation of R.I. Executive Director.

The Hayden Foundation of R.I. contributes $20,000 to support The San Miguel School's Student Sponsorship Program.

- Mel Bride, Executive Director of The San Miguel SchoolPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BY MELINA PANICHASThe Hayden Foundation is pleased to announce their donation of $20,000 to The San Miguel School in Providence, Rhode Island. This contribution will directly support the school's Student Sponsorship Program , which plays a critical role in providing a high-quality education to students, affectionately known as the "Miguel Men."The San Miguel School has a long-standing commitment to nurturing and educating young men from underserved communities, offering them opportunities to excel academically and personally. The support from The Hayden Foundation will ensure that the students continue to receive the resources and guidance they need to succeed.George Panichas, Executive Director of The Hayden Foundation, shared his thoughts on the donation:At The Hayden Foundation, we believe that every student deserves access to quality education. The San Miguel School's dedication to empowering young men aligns perfectly with our mission. We are honored to contribute to the Student Sponsorship Program, helping provide these students with the tools they need to achieve their full potential.The Hayden Foundation is dedicated to fostering educational opportunities for students across Rhode Island. This donation reflects the Foundation's mission to support institutions that make a meaningful impact on the lives of young people, helping them build a brighter future.About The Hayden Foundation of R.I.The Hayden Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Cranston, Rhode Island, dedicated to providing financial assistance through scholarships and grants to educational and animal welfare organizations throughout the state. Originally founded by Don P. and Elaine M. Hayden, the perpetual Foundation continues their legacy of philanthropy and community support.

