The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Sandra L. Mannon As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

Dr. Sandra L. Mannon is spearheading a new era in health and wellness through her groundbreaking work in regenerative medicine. She is transforming patient care with innovative treatments and cutting-edge research.

With over three decades of experience and a strong educational background including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix, a Master of Science in Nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner from

Concordia University, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Dr. Mannon brings unparalleled expertise to her practice.

Mannon offers a comprehensive range of services, including hormone replacement therapy, individualized weight loss programs , functional medicine and medical aesthetics including skin tightening, cellulite reduction and Botox, fillers, and PDO threads. What sets Dr. Mannon apart is her genuine commitment to her patients' well-being. Drawing from her own experiences navigating the healthcare system, she ensures that every patient feels heard, supported, and empowered on their journey to better health.

Mannon's dedication and contributions to the field have been widely recognized. She was named one of the Top 100 Nurse Practitioners in the Country in 2022 and has received accolades from prestigious institutions such as the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and the University of Phoenix.

Mannon is focused on expanding her practice and assembling a team of healthcare professionals dedicated to delivering exceptional care to her growing patient community. She remains steadfast in her mission to empower individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness through the transformative power of regenerative medicine.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle