Kylemore Communities Leads 2024 Markham Board Of Trade Charity Golf Classic

A group photo of participants from the 2024 Markham Board of Trade Corporate Charity Classic, sponsored by Kylemore. They are holding a large ceremonial cheque for $4,000 made out to Evergreen Hospice.

Group photo of the winning team for the best score at the 2024 Markham Board of Trade Corporate Charity Golf Classic. Six men stand in front of an MBT backdrop with trophies. On the left is Paul Teitelman from BDO Canada, and on the right is MBT President Chris Colucci.

A close-up image of a white pin flag from the 2024 Markham Board of Trade Corporate Charity Golf Classic, featuring the title sponsor, Kylemore

A group photo of the MBOT Board of Directors at the 2024 Corporate Charity Golf Classic. From left: Ron Minken, Chris Colucci, Sam Erry, Paul Teitelman, Rajinder Minhas, and Tim Keung, standing in front of an MBT backdrop

Golf carts lined up at the 2024 Markham Board of Trade Corporate Charity Golf Classic, filled with participants ready to start. Beverage Cart sponsor, Minken Employment Lawyers, are displayed on the carts.

2024 Corporate Charity Golf Classic: Strengthening Markham Business Ties and Raising Over $4,000 for Evergreen Hospice

- Chris Collucci, President and CEOMARKHAM, ON, CANADA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Markham Board of Trade was honoured to host the MBT Kylemore 2024 Corporate Charity Golf Classic at the prestigious Angus Glen South Course on August 15th, 2024. The event was a remarkable success, bringing together business and community leaders for a day of business networking, community spirit , and charitable giving.With an exceptional turnout and even better weather, participants enjoyed a perfect day on the course while supporting an important cause close to the community's heart. The Markham Board of Trade is proud to have organized this annual event, which not only brought out the sun but also reinforced the strong bonds between local businesses and their commitment to making a positive impact in our community.Special thanks to our community partners and sponsors who made this event possible:Title Sponsor Kylemore Communities, a leader in the development of high-quality homes and communities in Markham, played a pivotal role in this year's event. Their unwavering commitment to enhancing the local community was evident not only in their prominent presence on the course but also in their significant contributions, helping make this event a highlight on the Markham Board of Trade's calendar.Chris Collucci, President and CEO of the Markham Board of Trade, expressed appreciation on behalf of the community, saying: "We are incredibly grateful to Kylemore Communities and all of our sponsors for their outstanding support of this year's Corporate Charity Golf Classic. Thank you to everyone who participated and contributed to making this day so significant.”.TITLE SPONSOR: Kylemore Homes Ltd..COMMUNITY PARTNERS: BDO Canada LLP & 900Solutions.FUNDING PARTNER: City of Markham.LUNCH & NETWORKING SPONSOR: Eringate Homes / 46 on Main Markham.PUTTING SPONSOR: Courtyard by Marriott | Courtyard Toronto Northeast/Markham.HOLE IN ONE SPONSOR: Allstate Insurance Canada.GOLF CART SPONSOR: Minken Employment Lawyers.BEVERAGE CART SPONSOR: Leo Pixel StudiosHOLE SPONSORS:.Chambers Plan Group Insurance.Core Data Centres.CWB (Canadian Western Bank).Elliott Raben Productions.E&W Development Center.Easyline Express.Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites Conference Centre & Spa.Inspired By Giving LTD..Leo Pixel Studios.McOuat Partnership.Sorbara Law.Seneca Polytechnic.Trips4Less.Wilson Vukelich LLPThe Markham Board of Trade is pleased to announce that the funds raised at this year's event will directly benefit Evergreen Hospice, a local organization that provides essential care and support to individuals and families facing life-threatening illnesses. MBT is proud to have raised over $4,430 through this event for charity, demonstrating the generosity and commitment of our business community.MBT extends our deepest gratitude to all our sponsors, participants, and volunteers who made the 2024 Corporate Charity Golf Classic a memorable event. Together, we are not only fostering strong business relationships but also contributing to the well-being of our community.For more information on the Markham Board of Trade or to get involved in next year's event, please contact David McGrew at ....About the Markham Board of Trade:The Markham Board of Trade is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of businesses in Markham, and the surrounding areas. It provides a platform for networking, advocacy, and business support, helping local businesses thrive, and contribute to the economic growth of the community.For More Information:Please contact Selina Martins, Communications & Events Lead, Markham Board of Trade. P: (289) 844 3015 E: ...

