Annual General Meeting Of LOTTO24 AG Resolves Squeeze-Out
Date
8/28/2024 2:36:26 PM
|
EQS-News: LOTTO24 AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Squeeze Out
Annual General Meeting of LOTTO24 AG resolves squeeze-out
28.08.2024 / 10:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Annual General Meeting of LOTTO24 AG resolves squeeze-out
Squeeze-out: Transfer of the shares of the remaining minority shareholders of LOTTO24 AG to ZEAL Network SE against payment of a cash compensation of EUR 479.25 per share resolved
Dividend of EUR 0.04 per share resolved
All proposed resolutions adopted by a large majority
Hamburg, 28 August 2024. The Annual General Meeting of LOTTO24 AG, the leading German online provider of lottery products, yesterday resolved to transfer the shares of the remaining minority shareholders of LOTTO24 AG to ZEAL Network SE with a majority of 98.36 % of the votes cast. As announced, the cash compensation amounts to EUR 479.25 per share.
“We are pleased that our shareholders are following our strategic direction,” says Andrea Behrendt, CFO of LOTTO24 AG.”The squeeze-out resolved today represents the final step in the takeover of LOTTO24 by ZEAL.”
The shareholders also approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share for the 2023 financial year. All resolutions proposed by the management were adopted by a large majority.
The complete voting results and all important documents relating to the Annual General Meeting can be found here .
About LOTTO24 AG:
Lotto24 AG is a company of the ZEAL Group and the leading German online provider of lottery products. As an e-commerce company, LOTTO24 offers customers the opportunity to participate in a wide range of lottery products licensed in Germany. The range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Eurojackpot, Spiel 77, Super 6, GlücksSpirale, Spielgemeinschaften, Keno, the German TV Lottery, Scratch games, the German Dream House Lottery and freiheit+. As a fast-growing and at the same time service- and customer-oriented company, LOTTO24 aims to offer customers a particularly convenient, safe and contemporary gaming experience, both online and mobile.
Press Contact:
LOTTO24 AG
Kristin Splieth
Head of Corporate Communications
...
Tel: +49 (0) 40 808117560
28.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| LOTTO24 AG
|
| Straßenbahnring 11
|
| 20251 Hamburg
|
| Germany
| Phone:
| +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0
| Fax:
| +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000LTT2470
| WKN:
| LTT247
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 1976823
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN28082024004691010666ID1108611887
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.