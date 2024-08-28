EQS-News: LOTTO24 AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Squeeze Out

Annual General Meeting of LOTTO24 AG resolves squeeze-out

28.08.2024 / 10:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Annual General Meeting of LOTTO24 AG resolves squeeze-out

Squeeze-out: Transfer of the shares of the remaining minority of LOTTO24 AG to ZEAL SE against payment of a cash compensation of EUR 479.25 per share resolved

Dividend of EUR 0.04 per share resolved All proposed resolutions adopted by a large majority

Hamburg, 28 August 2024. The Annual General Meeting of LOTTO24 AG, the leading German online provider of lottery products, yesterday resolved to transfer the shares of the remaining minority shareholders of LOTTO24 AG to ZEAL Network SE with a majority of 98.36 % of the votes cast. As announced, the cash compensation amounts to EUR 479.25 per share. “We are pleased that our shareholders are following our strategic direction,” says Andrea Behrendt, CFO of LOTTO24 AG.”The squeeze-out resolved today represents the final step in the takeover of LOTTO24 by ZEAL.” The shareholders also approved the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share for the 2023 financial year. All resolutions proposed by the management were adopted by a large majority. The complete voting results and all important documents relating to the Annual General Meeting can be found here .



About LOTTO24 AG: Lotto24 AG is a company of the ZEAL Group and the leading German online provider of lottery products. As an e-commerce company, LOTTO24 offers customers the opportunity to participate in a wide range of lottery products licensed in Germany. The range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Eurojackpot, Spiel 77, Super 6, GlücksSpirale, Spielgemeinschaften, Keno, the German TV Lottery, Scratch games, the German Dream House Lottery and freiheit+. As a fast-growing and at the same time service- and customer-oriented company, LOTTO24 aims to offer customers a particularly convenient, safe and contemporary gaming experience, both online and mobile.

Press Contact:

LOTTO24 AG

Kristin Splieth

Head of Corporate Communications

...

Tel: +49 (0) 40 808117560







28.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: LOTTO24 AG Straßenbahnring 11 20251 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 0 Fax: +49 (0)40 8 222 39 70 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000LTT2470 WKN: LTT247 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1976823



End of News EQS News Service