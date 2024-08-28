A Night To Remember: Diana Haddad Shines At Alamein Festival After Hiatus

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Following a significant hiatus and various speculations regarding her retirement from the industry, the renowned Lebanese vocalist Diana Haddad, often referred to as the Mountain Voice, made a spectacular comeback by taking the stage at the second edition of the Alamein Festival. Her performance was met with tremendous acclaim, as she enchanted a sizable audience that enthusiastically danced and sang along. Diana conveyed her delight at the enthusiastic welcome from the Egyptian audience, whom she characterized as discerning, emphasizing that her origins and achievements are deeply intertwined with Egypt, the Hollywood of the East.

I would like to extend a warm welcome for your participation in the Alamein Festival. How did you see the event?

I am truly delighted and appreciative of the warm reception I have received, which is characteristic of the Egyptian audience and media. I reciprocate this affection and respect. Regarding my participation in the Alamein Festival, I am overjoyed to be in this remarkable tourist destination in Egypt. I am genuinely captivated by the beauty, charm, and beaches that attract tourists from around the globe, not just from Egypt and the Arab world. I hope to hold many concerts here in Alamein, as I have thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere and the enthusiastic audience that fills the venues. For my performance, I selected lively and uplifting songs that kept the audience engaged and cheerful. Each location has its unique character, which is reflected in the songs we present during the concerts.





How did you perceive the audience's reaction and your reception following your absence?

I found the audience's reaction and reception upon my return to be incredibly warm and enthusiastic. They welcomed me with cheers and danced to my songs, which is characteristic of the Egyptian audience when they admire an artist. I feel a deep connection with these hospitable and loving people, who supported me from the very beginning of my career. My journey started here in the Hollywood of the East, and the engagement and interaction from the audience provided me with wonderful energy. I hope to repeat these concerts and visits frequently. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the United Company for their tremendous efforts in ensuring that the festival was presented in such an honourable manner that represents Egypt.





How did you find your participation in the festival?

As this was my first participation, it carried significant responsibility and heightened my commitment to consistently deliver my best. The Egyptian audience is intelligent, aware, and has a deep appreciation for art and music. Therefore, it is essential for any artist to recognize the value of this audience and to entertain and bring joy to them. I am grateful that the event was successful, thanks to the presence of this audience that I cherish and who reciprocates my affection. My happiness was further amplified when I noticed brave women battling cancer who made the effort to attend the concert; I viewed it as a mutual message of support between us.





Recently, you released a song in the Egyptian dialect titled“The Beautiful People.” Did you anticipate such a level of success?

I am grateful for the hard work we put in, and I believe that success and blessings come from God. The feedback has been remarkable, and the song achieved impressive viewership numbers, reaching one million views within a month of its release. It resonates well with the audience, and I made sure to present a fresh concept that connects with people. We prepared thoroughly to ensure it was well-received, and the audience requested it during the concert, where they engaged with it enthusiastically.





You also performed the song“Kull Al-Hala” in the Iraqi dialect. What can you tell us about it?

This song holds a special place in my heart, as I have a deep appreciation for the Iraqi dialect and its discerning audience. The track is characterized by its lively folk rhythm and features lyrics by Mamoun Al-Nattah, music by Mahmoud Al-Turki, and arrangement by Hossam Kamel. I am grateful that it achieved significant success after its release on my YouTube channel and my social media platforms.





Are you, therefore, an advocate for releasing individual songs, or“singles,” rather than full albums?

Currently, yes, because producing an album requires significant effort and a substantial budget, especially given the current market conditions that do not favour album releases. Consequently, it is more advantageous at this time to periodically release recorded songs.





The album titled“Diana 2022” marked a significant return after a lengthy hiatus. How did you see that?

Indeed, this album emerged following a break of over eight years, during which considerable effort was invested. It features a diverse array of songs, incorporating various dialects including Lebanese, Egyptian, Iraqi, and Syrian. The album comprises fifteen tracks, and I released a new song periodically to ensure that each piece received the attention it deserved. The choice of the title“Diana 2022” was intentional, aimed at preventing the audience from focusing solely on the head song or the title track, thereby allowing the other songs to shine as well.





You are referred to as“The Voice of the Mountain,” while others have called you“The Princess of Arabic Song.” What do these titles signify for you?

No artist in the world remains indifferent to the titles bestowed upon them by their audience. Personally, my fans have given me numerous titles, and there are times when they address me by these titles rather than my name, Diana. This reflects their affection, which in turn instils a greater sense of responsibility within me. Therefore, I am always committed to selecting the best songs to ensure I meet their expectations.





You have achieved significant success in the duet projects you have presented, particularly with the collaboration you had with Cheb Khaled. Are you considering repeating that experience?

It has indeed been a long time since that duet, which was one of the most successful collaborations and achieved remarkable success with“Jabouli Mas Walouli.” It is one of the artistic experiences I hold in high regard. I am pleased to share that there will soon be a surprise regarding a new Egyptian duet composed by Mohamed Yahya, and I will provide you with the details at the appropriate time.





Have you received the news regarding the renowned artist Mohamed Ramadan, who previously expressed his desire to collaborate with you on a duet?

Indeed, I was very pleased to hear this, as Mohamed Ramadan is a significant and talented star. I admire his unique style and often listen to his music. It would bring me great joy to collaborate on a creative project together. He consistently strives for self-improvement, which has contributed to his rapid rise as an important figure in the industry. If we find a suitable project, I am confident that we will work together.





You had some photos wearing a hijab on your social media pages, but the audience was surprised to find that you had deleted them. What was the reason behind this decision?

I removed them because I was considering a change and wanted to present a new look. Additionally, the audience assumed that I had announced my retirement after I posted those images, which prompted me to delete them.





Some claim that you were contemplating retirement.

At one point, I did consider it; however, I never retired nor made any public statements regarding such a decision. Art flows through my veins like blood, and since the beginning of my career, I have fought and worked hard to achieve the success I enjoy today. I still have time, God willing, to share my artistic contributions with the public. If I ever decide to retire, I will announce it to my audience.





How do you respond to the criticisms you have faced for leaving Lebanon?

I am uncertain about the reasons behind the criticism. I did not reside in Lebanon, so it is inaccurate for anyone to claim that I abandoned it during difficult times. My childhood and adolescence were spent in Kuwait, and I currently reside in the United Arab Emirates, where I hold citizenship. Nevertheless, Lebanon remains my homeland. It is a part of my identity, and I have a deep affection for its soil, although I have not visited it in some time.





You have gone through a challenging experience during your illness. How is your health currently progressing?

I am pleased to inform everyone that I am in excellent condition. Recently, I experienced a minor health setback, but it has passed without issue. Today, I am here with you, and I am grateful for everything.





In previous statements, we heard that you are preparing to embark on an acting experience. What is the truth behind that?

I have a deep passion for acting and am ready to take on the challenge. However, I have been presented with various ideas and stories for films and dramatic series, but I did not feel a connection to them. If I decide to pursue this experience, it must be something unique and different that contributes to my growth as an artist.





Finally, I would like to inquire about your supportive stance regarding Sherine Abdel Wahab.

Sherine possesses a beautiful heart and is genuinely compassionate. She is transparent and candid, and as a prominent star, she deserves psychological support. We need to stand by her during this challenging time, as every artist faces pressure and difficult circumstances. I am confident that Sherine Abdel Wahab will return stronger and more radiant, as she is resilient and a significant figure in the industry.