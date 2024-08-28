US Rep, ( D-47) Abigail Spanberger And Human-I-T Draft Bill To Support Veterans And Families

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Computers for Veterans and Students Act offers tech and digital to close digital divide.

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human-I-T, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing equitable access to technology, has played a significant role in the passing of bipartisan legislation aimed at helping veterans, students, and seniors access life-changing opportunities.

United States Representative Abigail

Spanberger (D-VA7) enlisted Human-I-T to assist in drafting the Computers for Veterans and Students Act (CVSA). This bipartisan bill aims to streamline the process of transferring unused, broken, or outdated government technology from storage to nonprofit organizations that specialize in refurbishing and repairing items. These organizations, in turn, distribute the refurbished tech to veterans, students, and other underserved communities.

With direction from Human-I-T, the bill includes provisions that each refurbisher of the unused tech provides training programs for the recipients, closing the loop on digital equity with a much-needed and learning component that had been overlooked for decades.

Prior to the introduction of CVSA, state agencies relied on the Federal Property and

Administrative Services Act of 1949, which operated under the Federal Surplus Personal Property Program. This program transferred federal property to state agencies but did not anticipate the massive need for modern technology and its rapid progression. As a result, tons of unused tech devices remained in storage instead of being utilized to help veterans, students, and seniors.

"After several years of pushing this legislation forward, I am proud to see it cross the finish line and be signed into law by the President. The Computers for Veterans and Students Act will cut red tape, reduce government waste, and provide surplus computers - which otherwise would be tossed in the trash or forgotten in a faraway storage unit - to veterans, seniors, and students who can put them to good use," reported Representative Spanberger.

With President Biden's signing of the Computers for Veterans and Students Act into law, the bill now addresses several issues at once. By refurbishing computers, they are redirected from landfills and given to students, veterans, and seniors who desperately need them. Additionally, recipients are empowered with digital literacy, allowing them to access new opportunities.

"The innovative CVSA is essential to helping veterans navigate post-service life. Research is a large part of returning to civilian life for veterans. Whether seeking medical, work, or other vital support services, most applications must first be completed online to be eligible. Without tech, that crucial first step is impossible. CVSA removes barriers and provides veterans with accessible technology and learning, which allows them the freedom of digital mobility," reported James Jack, Human-I-T CIO.

Spanberger's legislation was co-led by U.S. Representatives Rob Wittman (R-VA-01) and Elaine Luria (D-VA-02).

