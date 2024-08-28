Ed-Tech Veteran Matt Hulett Named CEO Of Straighterline

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovator in education and career pathways taps former Rosetta Stone president as CEO

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StraighterLine, a pioneer in online education providing flexible, affordable post-secondary courses and credentials, today named Matt Hulett its chief executive officer. With three decades of experience leading high-growth companies in education and consumer sectors, Hulett brings a wealth of expertise to lead StraighterLine's next phase of expansion and innovation.

As president of Rosetta Stone, Hulett was responsible for driving the transformation and growth of the company's language business resulting in two significant liquidity events, each generating substantial returns for shareholders. Hulett is a seasoned technology executive with experience building and leading world-class digital consumer and B2B companies. Hulett has helped lead the growth of companies in both the private and public sectors, including Rosetta Stone, Expedia, RealNetworks, and PetMeds.

"I'm incredibly excited to join StraighterLine. I am personally passionate about expanding access to educational opportunities to the widest possible population of learners," said Hulett. "As education continues to evolve, StraighterLine is uniquely positioned at the intersection of students, institutions, and corporations to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of learning by providing affordable, flexible, and high-quality pathways to college credit and degree completion. I look forward to working with the team to build on the company's strong foundation and drive an even greater impact for our learners, partners, and stakeholders."

Founded by Burck Smith in 2008, StraighterLine was the first non-college to offer ultra-affordable, high-quality online courses recognized by the American Council on Education (ACE) for transferable college credit.

"Matt's passion for education, coupled with his extensive experience in scaling growth-stage businesses, particularly in ed tech, makes him the ideal leader for StraighterLine at this pivotal moment in higher education,” said Burck Smith, founder and executive chairman of StraighterLine.“We are excited to leverage his expertise to drive positive outcomes for students and universities."

Over 350,000 learners have taken StraighterLine's affordable and flexible postsecondary education courses and transferred their credit to over 3,000 accredited U.S. colleges and universities. StraighterLine works with colleges and universities to help them address enrollment and retention challenges by providing their students with flexible course options that allow them to learn on their schedule and at their own pace.

StraighterLine has been on a growth trajectory ever since its partnership with BV Investment Partners , a middle-market private equity firm with experience in the education technology space. In 2022, StraighterLine acquired ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers for early childhood education (ECE) professionals. In 2024, StraighterLine continued to expand in the ECE space by acquiring ProSolutions Training. Each year, hundreds of thousands of learners from StraighterLine, CCEI, and ProSolutions Training take online courses or certification programs to earn degrees or upskill into new careers.

“I am very excited about the future of StraighterLine. There is a critical need to provide students and professionals with opportunities to accelerate their educational goals while providing a financially affordable path to succeed,” said Hulett.

