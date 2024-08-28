ITTV International Forum And Tech In Entertainment Spotlight Innovation At Venice Film Festival With V-Nova Studios

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Featuring by Oscar-winner Diane Warren,“Sharkarma” and“Weightless” make their world premiere.

VENICE, ITALY, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Immersive technologies are redefining sensory experiences in cinema, TV, and music. The XR gaming surpassed $7 billion per year and continues to accelerate, signaling a growing appetite for immersive experiences. Yet, while gaming thrives and the quality of XR headsets keeps improving, broader entertainment sectors like cinema, television, and music have struggled to transition into immersive realms due to significant technical barriers, often resulting in underwhelming quality and viewer discomfort. According to recent research, immersive entertainment is expected to grow exponentially worldwide, generating $426 billion by 2030.

This evolving landscape is the focus of a panel hosted by ITTV International Forum and Tech In Entertainment, set to take place on September 1st at the Lido di Venezia during the 81st Venice Film Festival. The event will delve into the transformative potential of immersive technologies, featuring a preview of cutting-edge 360° content with 6 Degrees of Freedom (6DoF) and unveiling two new projects scored by Oscar-winning composer Diane Warren: Sharkarma and Weightless.

“Imagine a world where reality blends seamlessly with imagination, where every corner holds a story waiting to be explored. Immersive entertainment, a captivating fusion of technology, creativity, and collaboration, is emerging as a beacon of innovation in the 21st century,” says Valentina Martelli, CEO of ITTV and TiE, co-founded with Cristina Scognamillo.“This new form of storytelling allows the audience not only to be spectators but also to become an integral part of the narrative environment, giving rise to a generation of innovators poised to redefine how we experience art and storytelling.”

The panel will feature industry leaders including Guido Meardi, CEO of V-Nova; Gianluca Meardi, General Manager of V-Nova Studios; Guido Gallo Fabris, Director of Weightless; Carlo Rodomonti, Head of Strategic Marketing and Digital at Rai Cinema and Vice President of Anica; and Jacopo Chessa, Director of the Veneto Film Commission. The discussion will be moderated by Valentina Martelli.

V-Nova is a pioneer in data processing, dedicated to shaping the future of digital experiences and unlocking the full potential of AI. Its technologies, including MPEG-5 LCEVC, SMPTE VC-6, and V-Nova PresenZ, utilize innovative AI and parallel processing to enhance data compression, video, images, and point-clouds, earning international standard status from MPEG, ISO, and SMPTE. Through V-Nova Studios, a newly launched division, the company is pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling with the V-Nova PresenZ format, delivering cinematic-quality experiences with complete 6DoF movement while eliminating the motion sickness commonly associated with VR. V-Nova Studios empowers filmmakers-from major studios to independent creators-to craft content that transcends traditional virtual reality, setting the stage for a new era in cinema.

Both Sharkarma and Weightless, accompanied by the music of Oscar winner Diane Warren, tackle compelling social themes. Weightless, performed by Albanian singer Arilena Ara, is a love ballad that extends its embrace to nature and creation. Meanwhile, Sharkarma is an original thriller that takes viewers on a harrowing journey where a carefree sailing party descends into chaos. The film depicts nature's vengeance and raises awareness about the urgent need to combat animal cruelty and protect marine life in our oceans.



