Global Automated People Mover Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Automated People Mover Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automated People Mover Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global automated people mover (APM) market has shown significant growth, increasing from $2.59 billion in 2023 to $2.76 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth is driven by the rising demand for airport transport solutions, urbanization, increasing infrastructure investments, and a heightened focus on reducing travel time and enhancing passenger comfort. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $3.59 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, driven by the increasing demand for public transportation and energy-efficient solutions.

Increasing Demand for Public Transportation Boosts Market Growth

The growing demand for public transportation is a key driver of the APM market. Public transit systems, operated by both government and private entities, offer shared transportation services and are becoming increasingly popular due to infrastructure investments, population growth, urbanization, and environmental concerns. Automated people movers enhance public transportation by integrating seamlessly with subways, buses, and trains, providing efficient and automated transit options. For example, the American Public Transportation Association reported a 16% increase in public transit trips in the U.S. in 2023, highlighting the rising demand for efficient public transportation solutions, which in turn fuels the growth of the APM market.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the APM market, including BYD Company Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Thales, Alstom SA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Mobility, and others, are focusing on developing advanced driverless train systems. These systems aim to reduce traffic congestion and offer quick, efficient mobility options. Driverless trains, a form of rapid transit operating without an onboard driver, use advanced automation for precise positioning and communication, ensuring safe operation. In August 2022, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) introduced the first APM train car, capable of carrying up to 200 passengers at speeds of 47 mph. These innovations, which include recyclable materials and energy-efficient systems, reflect the industry's commitment to sustainability and technological advancement.

Technological Advancements Propel Market Expansion

The automated people mover market is witnessing several major trends, including the adoption of advanced APM technologies, enhanced safety measures, and energy-efficient solutions. Innovations in driverless systems and the integration of cutting-edge transportation technologies are setting the stage for future growth. Companies are increasingly focusing on developing environmentally friendly, energy-efficient APM systems to cater to the growing demand for sustainable and space-efficient transportation solutions.

Segments:

.System Type: Monorail, Duo Rail, Automated Guide Way Transit, Maglev

.Technology: Conventional, Driverless, Hybrid

.Capacity: Low, Medium, High

.Application: Airport, Urban Transit, Amusement Parks, Shopping or Commercial Centers, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America is currently leading the automated people mover market and is expected to maintain its dominance. The region's growth is driven by significant investments in infrastructure and technological advancements in APM systems. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities, making it a valuable resource for stakeholders.

Automated People Mover Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automated People Mover Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated people mover market size, automated people mover market drivers and trends, automated people mover market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automated people mover market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

