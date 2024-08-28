Zoom Room Strengthens Leadership, Expands Multi-Unit Franchise Ownership Amidst Mid-Year Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading Dog Training Franchise Reports 19% Sales Increase and Strong New Unit Pipeline

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Room , the nation's premier indoor dog training franchise, is proud to announce significant mid-year growth in 2024, showcasing the brand's sustained momentum and strategic expansion within the competitive pet industry. Boosted by the dedication of its multi-unit franchisees and a fortified leadership team, Zoom Room continues to position itself as a leader in positive reinforcement dog training at a time where dog owners are increasingly looking for more ways to socialize with their dogs.

Key Performance and Expansion Highlights:

Zoom Room, the nation's premier indoor dog training franchise, is seeing an increase in sales and new unit growth in 2024.

19% Year-over-Year Sales Increase: Zoom Room has experienced a notable 19% increase in sales compared to the same period in 2023, reflecting the brand's innovative training methods and strong market demand.

10 New Locations Opened: The first half of 2024 saw the opening of several new locations, bringing Zoom Room's unique dog training experience to more communities across the country. Expansion into New Markets: The franchise continues to grow its footprint, with 16 new locations currently in development, including new market launches in Arizona, Virginia, Florida, Minnesota, Connecticut, and Oregon. By the end of the year, the brand expects to have more than 80 locations open across the country.

Multi-Unit Franchisee Success Fuels Growth

A cornerstone of Zoom Room's growth is the dedication and expertise of its multi-unit franchise owners. One prominent example is Colin P. Elliott, who recently expanded his Zoom Room portfolio by acquiring the top-performing Virginia Beach, VA location, adding to his already successful Zoom Room locations in Peoria and Scottsdale, AZ.

His decision to acquire a location across the country was driven by a combination of admiration for its strong sales performance and strategic timing. Trust and mutual respect with the Virginia Beach location's previous owners, John and Kristy Cotthaus, were pivotal in his decision.

"Zoom Room's focus on positive reinforcement and community engagement is what attracted me to the brand initially, and that same commitment is what drives its success," said Elliott. The opportunity to expand my portfolio with such a high-performing location was an easy decision, reaffirming my confidence in the brand's future and its potential for continued growth."

Elliott plans to open three additional locations in the Phoenix area and is exploring additional growth opportunities around Virginia Beach.

Leadership Strengthening to Support Growth

Zoom Room is reinforcing its leadership team to support its growing franchise network. Longtime franchisees John and Kristy Cotthaus, instrumental in the success of the Virginia Beach location, are transitioning to corporate roles to further support the brand's expansion. John will work closely with Chief Growth Officer Herb Heiserman on development initiatives, while Kristy will focus on retail strategy.

"Our mid-year achievements reflect the strength of our franchise model, the dedication of our franchisees and the loyalty of our incredible customers," said Mark Van Wye, CEO of Zoom Room. "We are excited to continue our expansion and are committed to providing exceptional support to our franchise partners and personalized customer experience for dog owners in local markets across the country."

Zoom Room is a premier indoor training gym offering customized training that bonds dogs and owners. From puppy socialization to obedience training to advanced agility skill to play groups and puppy pilates, Zoom Room is designed to meet any dog and owner at any point in their learning journey.

To learn more about Zoom Room and its franchising opportunities, please visit

About Zoom Room

Established in 2007, Zoom Room® is a venture-backed and revolutionary indoor dog training gym, recently recognized as one of the Top 40 fastest-growing consumer service brands in the United States per the Inc 5000 list. Zoom Room's mission is to deepen the bond and communication between dogs and their human companions through its focus on socialization, positive reinforcement, human education, and interactive learning. Accolades include rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and their esteemed list of Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. They are also the authors of the best-selling dog training book, Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps and Ultimate Puppy Training for Kids. Committed to social responsibility, Zoom Room celebrates responsible pet owners and actively collaborates with animal rescue and welfare organizations at both local and national levels. Discover more about how Zoom Room is redefining the pet industry at .

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] , (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Zoom Room