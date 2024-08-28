Israeli army’s raids on northern West Bank kill over 11 Palestinians

(MENAFN) Early on Wednesday, Israeli military raids in the northern occupied West Bank resulted in the deaths of 11 Palestinians. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, six individuals were killed in Jenin and five others in Tubas during separate incursions by the Israeli army.



The Israeli confirmed its operations in several northern West Bank areas, including Jenin, Tubas, and Tulkarem. Palestinian groups, such as Hamas and Islamic Jihad, reported clashes between their fighters and Israeli forces in Jenin and Tulkarem.



The recent deaths contribute to a significant toll in the West Bank since October 7, bringing the total number of Palestinian fatalities to at least 662 and nearly 5,400 others injured by Israeli fire. This escalation follows a pattern of frequent Israeli raids that intensified after the war on Gaza last October, which resulted in over 40,400 Palestinian deaths.



Additionally, illegal Israeli settlers have been reported to carry out violent attacks against Palestinians. The situation in the West Bank is further complicated by the July 19 opinion from the International Court of Justice, which declared Israel's long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories unlawful and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

