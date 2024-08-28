Mowasalat Announces Expansion Of Metroexpress Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mowasalat (Karwa) announced the expansion of metroexpress services to offer more convenience and coverage across Lusail.

Starting today, August 28, 2024, metroexpress services will have expanded coverage within Lusail, including Al Maha Island.

Available only on the Karwa Taxi App, commuters can request their rides from the stations of Marina North, Tarfat South, Tarfat North, and Wadi.

Commuters are requested to use the following guidelines for the service:



1. Download the Karwa Taxi App.

2. Select 'metroexpress' tab.

3. Specify the number of passengers travelling.

4. Request a ride and wait for it to arrive at the designated pick-up point.

Mowasalat emphasized that Metroexpress is a free service, available only when using Doha Metro and Lusail Tram.