Mountainwest Capital Network Previews 2024 Utah 100 Honorees List

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital (MWCN) today shared the 2024 Utah 100 preview list, highlighting the state's fastest growing companies in alphabetical order. The list also included companies featured in MWCN's Top 15 Revenue and Emerging Elite categories.

MWCN will unveil the final rankings during the Utah 100 Awards ceremony, which will be held on October 2, 2024 in the Grand Ballroom of the Grand America Hotel. The event is open to the public, and those interested in attending can register on the MWCN website.

"Utah continues to showcase one of the strongest economies in the country thanks to the efforts, growth and reach of our local businesses and our driven entrepreneurs and business leaders," said Chris Badger, chair of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Our list this year highlights businesses that have survived and thrived through incredibly challenging conditions and are creating value for customers across many industries."

Founded in 1994, the Utah 100 Award celebrates its 30th year of recognizing the growth and success of businesses across the state. As the flagship event for the MountainWest Capital Network, the Utah 100 Award ceremony attracts thousands of Utah's top industry leaders to celebrate and network.

This year's event will include a keynote address from Fraser Bullock, President and CEO of the Salt Lake City Committee for the Olympic Games. Mike Headrick and Debbie Worthen from KSL News, will emcee.

Utah 100 honorees are ranked according to a weighted average revenue calculation of percentage and dollar growth over a five year period through December 2023, while those in the Top 15 Revenue category are ranked based on the highest total dollar growth over the same five year period. The Emerging Elite represent organizations less than five years old that show the most promise of future growth. Companies are only recognized in one category.

The 2024 Utah 100 in alphabetical order

(Rankings will be released following the Utah 100 event on October 2, 2024):

&Collar

Abode Luxury Rentals

A-Core Concrete Specialists

Action Solar

All Filters

Anthem Custom Homes

Aqua Yield

Ark Insurance Solutions

AutoSavvy

Bandwango

Beans and Brews Coffeehouse

Becklar

Big Deal Outlet

Big Red Jelly

Blue Eye Monitoring

Blue Raven Solar

Bonneville Builders

Bucked Up

C.W. Development Group

Cadence Innovations Group

CallTower

Chunker

Cinch

Clarus Corporation

Code Quick

Co-Diagnostics

CoFi

Complete Recovery Corporation

Cost Segregation Authority

Cottonwood Communities

Denik

Dental Buyer Advocates

Deploy Surveillance

Design Imaging

Domo

Dorai Home

Durham Brands

eAssist Dental Solutions

elb Learning

ESL Vision

Evolved Commerce

EZARC

Final Mile Solar

Five Star Franchising

Franklin Covey

Frazil

G&A Partners

Gabb

Health Catalyst

Intermountain Electronics

International Fulfillment Solutions

InXpress

J. Lyne Roberts & Sons

JobNimbus

Just Ingredients

Kenect

KURU Footwear

Legacy Tree Genealogists

Lender Toolkit

LitJoy Crate

LVT

Made by Mary

Motos America

MTN OPS

Nature's Sunshine

Nexus IT

NOMATIC

Oilo Studio

Olympus Wealth Management

Omniq

OptConnect

Overstock

Oz Marketing

Pack Tax

Platform Accounting

ProdataKey

Profire Energy

Pura

Pure Healthcare

Purple Innovation

San Diablo Artisan Churros

Security National Financial

Sensapure Flavors

SEO Werkz

Sidewinders

Sintx Technologies

SixFifty

SkyShare

SOS Support

Spoonful of Comfort

Squeeze

Strut

TAB Bank

Tagg N Go Car Wash

Tranont

Universal Accounting Center

Varex Imaging

VLCM

Weave

Zonos

Top 15 Revenue in alphabetical order:

Angel Studios

Aptive Environmental

Beauty Industry Group

Extra Space Storage

HealthEquity

Innovative Industrial Properties

Layton Construction

Lucid Software

Merit Medical

Pattern

Peak Capital Partners

Sportsman's Warehouse

Westland Construction

Young Automotive Group

Zions Bancorporation

Emerging Elite in alphabetical order:

Beehive Meals

Bloom

Devos

HERO Home

Hona

Kajae

Kingbee Rentals, LLC

Nursa, Inc.

Pressed Floral

Savvos Health

Torus, Inc.

Turner Imaging Systems, Inc.

WeLink

Zartico

