Kanguru Unveils Powerful New Remote Management Security Platform KRMC-Hosted, With Enhanced UX For Managing Encrypted Storage Devices

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILLIS, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanguru is proud to announce the launch of KRMC-Hosted, the latest upgrade to its renowned Remote Management Console (KRMC). This reimagined solution brings a sleek, modern interface and a suite of advanced features, elevating Kanguru's Data Storage remote management for Defender® secure, hardware-encrypted drives. The upgrade introduces a contemporary design, bolstered security measures, enhanced file auditing and reporting capabilities, and improved integration options, empowering organizations to deploy a more robust and seamless remote data security management system.

Kanguru has significantly upgraded its powerful remote management security platform, rebranding it as KRMC-Hosted. With an enhanced user experience and strengthened security features, KRMC-Hosted empowers organizations to efficiently manage a global fleet of Defender® AES 256-bit hardware-encrypted drives, ensuring top-tier data protection across all devices.

The KRMC-Hosted upgrade represents a significant leap forward in remote management security," says Matthew Buckley, Product Manager at Kanguru. "We've focused on enhancing user experience and expanding functionality to ensure our platform meets the highest standards of data protection and operational efficiency."

KRMC-Hosted allows organizations to efficiently manage a global fleet of AES 256-bit hardware-encrypted drives. Its new multi-tiered structure offers unparalleled flexibility and cost-effective security solutions for businesses of all sizes. KRMC-Hosted delivers comprehensive solutions that cater to diverse security requirements, certifications, and budget constraints, making it an ideal choice for maintaining robust data security.

Key enhancements in the KRMC-Hosted interface include:

Enhanced Security Actions

KRMC-Hosted introduces new security actions designed to protect against critical events:



Event-Based Ejects and Time Actions : This setting can automatically lock drives after a certain amount of time when a user logs out or the system enters sleep mode, based on parameters set by the Security Officer. This feature is particularly beneficial for Administrators managing drives used by contractors or temporary employees, ensuring data security within a defined time frame.

Application Launcher : Allows Administrators to include and manage executable files on company drives for streamlined business operations. Running applications on drive startup provides convenience and greater efficiency. Group Control : Tailored security measures for users with higher requirements, such as enforcing stronger passwords for IT personnel or activating antivirus protection for Finance departments. Diverse needs met for any department or team without affecting the rest of the drives.

Advanced File Auditing and Reporting

Comprehensive Monitoring:

Track file changes with detailed path reviews, receive separate event reports for larger file sizes and executables, and export drive file details for auditing.

Powerful Integrations

KRMC-Hosted now supports remote management of KRMC Authentication through SAML, OKTA, Azure, and Active Directory Federation Services. Active Directory integration enables automatic disabling of drives when a user account is deactivated, reducing the need to frantically locate remote USB devices and minimizing data theft risks. Additionally, SIEM connections provide IT-wide monitoring of KRMC events, ensuring thorough oversight. Administrators can configure these actions to occur within a specified timeframe, enhancing security and control.

Other enhancements include:



Streamlined Search Bar : Quick and intuitive access to devices, users, or actions.

Seamless Mobile Support : Fully integrated, user-friendly mobile experience.

Customizable Data Formats : Themed and personalized data views.

Flexible Sorting Preferences : Options for List or Bubble views, and Light/Dark themes. Innovative Management Features : Enhanced control and oversight capabilities.

Looking ahead, Kanguru plans to further strengthen KRMC with upcoming integrations, including CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment) policies, which automate and streamline the development, testing, and deployment of software. These policies are designed to enhance security measures for highly security-conscious organizations by ensuring faster and more reliable updates. Additionally, future updates will introduce internal device control alongside exceptional external device management, ensuring KRMC remains at the forefront of secure remote management solutions.

For more information about KRMC-Hosted, visit . For questions, contact the Kanguru Sales Team at 1-(508)-376-4245 or by email at [email protected] .



Kanguru is a global leader in delivering top-tier, secure data storage solutions, both external and internal, designed to help organizations protect and manage their critical information. Renowned for its industry-first remote management platform, Kanguru sets the standard for secure USB drive management. With over 30 years of expertise in providing intuitive, secure IT products, data duplication, and storage solutions, Kanguru is committed to meeting the evolving needs of modern businesses. For more information, visit .

