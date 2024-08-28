Death rate from heavy rains, floods in Sudan climbs to 132

(MENAFN) The death toll from the devastating floods in Sudan has risen to 132, according to reports from authorities late Monday. The floods, caused by a combination of heavy rains and the collapse of a dam, have had catastrophic effects across multiple provinces. The situation continues to worsen as emergency response teams struggle to cope with the scale of the disaster.



A government emergency committee reported that the fatalities have occurred across 10 different provinces, with the number of affected families increasing to 31,666. In total, 129,650 individuals have been impacted by the flooding. The committee also highlighted the extensive damage to housing, with 12,420 homes completely destroyed and another 11,472 partially damaged.



The most severe flooding occurred on Saturday in the Arbat area, located north of the Red Sea city of Port Sudan. Here, the collapse of the Arbat Dam, overwhelmed by torrential rains, led to entire villages being washed away. The collapse has left hundreds of residents in desperate situations, forcing many to flee to higher ground in an attempt to escape the rising waters, while others remain trapped in isolated villages.



The Arbat Dam, constructed in 2003 with the purpose of capturing rainwater for use during the dry season, has not received the necessary maintenance for several years, which likely contributed to its failure. This tragic event underscores the broader vulnerabilities within Sudan's infrastructure, particularly as the country faces increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

