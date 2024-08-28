Nickel Institute Announces Annual Battery Day Event 18 September 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nickel Institute

NI Battery Day 2024

Battery Day promises wide-ranging insights into the fast-moving battery sector. A must-attend event for anyone interested in the battery chain.

- Dr. Parvin Adeli, ChairTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the resounding success of its inaugural Battery Day in 2023, the Nickel Institute is pleased to announce that the 2nd Battery Day will take place on 18 September 2024.Battery Day brings together stakeholders from various segments of the supply chain: metals and mining, battery and automotive industry, government, academia, and finance. You will hear directly from leading experts in the battery sector who will cover a blend of topics including the nickel supply chain, automotive technology, recycling, and EV incentives. Don't miss your opportunity to get the latest developments from the major global players in the industry!Battery Day is an online event with virtual networking opportunities and will run from 08.30 – 16.00 Toronto time (EDT)/ 14.30-22.00 Brussels time (CET). It is a 'must attend' event for anyone involved or interested in the battery supply chain.Dr. Parvin Adeli, the conference chair said,“Nickel plays an important role in the energy transition with battery technology that is helping EVs go further and faster. This event will provide something for everyone interested in developments in the battery space. Battery Day promises to give fascinating insights into what's happening in the nickel market, new cathode technologies as well as a look at what downstream users and governments are proposing.”Please visit our conference partner Cambridge EnerTech's website for the full programme and to register for this wide-ranging event focused on the fast-moving battery sector.Reserve your place today as spots are limited.Practical information about Battery Day.Online event.Registration here.Time: 08.30 – 16.00 Toronto time (EDT)/ 14.30-22.00 Brussels time (CET)..Battery Day website

