KSQ Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Date
8/28/2024 7:16:48 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSQ Therapeutics, Inc. (KSQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cancer therapies using its proprietary CRISPRomics® discovery platform, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September 2024:
Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare conference (New York, NY) on Wednesday, September 4, 2024 – Qasim Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer and Micah Benson, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, to take part in fireside chat scheduled at 7:45 a.m. ET.
BofA Healthcare Trailblazers Private Company Conference (Boston, MA) on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.
About KSQ Therapeutics
KSQ Therapeutics is advancing a pipeline of tumor- and immune-focused drug candidates to treat cancer across multiple drug modalities, including targeted therapies, adoptive cell therapies, and immunotherapies. KSQ's proprietary CRISPRomics® discovery engine enables genome-scale, in vivo validated, unbiased drug discovery across broad therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X .
Media Contact:
Cory Tromblee
...
MENAFN28082024004107003653ID1108610226
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.