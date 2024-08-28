عربي


SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT OF SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF PUBLISHED


8/28/2024 7:16:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
stock exchange NOTICE 28 August 2024

The semi-annual report of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF 30 June 2024 has been published. The semi-annual report is attached and also available (in Finnish) on

Further information:

Mari Rautanen
email: ...
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8224

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
Aleksi Härmä
Managing Director
email: ...
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8235

Attachment

  • Seligson & Co-rahastot puolivuosikertomus 30.6.2024.pdf

