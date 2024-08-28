SEMI-ANNUAL REPORT OF SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF PUBLISHED

The semi-annual report of Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund UCITS ETF 30 June 2024 has been published. The semi-annual report is attached and also available (in Finnish) on

