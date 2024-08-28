Patti Boes Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Mindset Matters,” Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Patti Boes

RENO, NV, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of“Mindset Matters”, co-authored by Patti Boes, the esteemed Jack Canfield, and other leading professionals from around the world. The has reached an extraordinary milestone by attaining Best-Seller status since its launch on August 8, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

At the heart of this achievement is Patti Boes chapter, "Being Shatterproof." Patti's story reveals that experiences of loss and failure can lead to a profound discovery of who we really are and what truly matters: love, faith, and the insight to redefine one's purpose.

Meet Patti Boes:

As the author of the award-winning book, "The Shatterproof Leader: 7 Keys to Lead with Love (And Love It Too)," Patti champions a return to love in leadership, offering readers a profound pathway to confront challenges with insight, confidence, and unwavering resilience. Her unique approach focuses on expanding perspectives, fostering new mindsets, and facilitating transformative experiences.

Patti's forthcoming projects and offerings are poised to inspire and empower individuals, equipping them with the tools needed to unlock access to their full potential and live a life filled with purpose and joy. She doesn't seek to fix you; rather, she sees the marvel within you and offers mirrors and keys through intentional inquiry to aid in opening your own wellspring of insight and wisdom. With a blend of faith, presence, and linguistic prowess, she guides individuals towards self-discovery and growth.

Connect with Patti through her website, , or via email at .... Patti resides in Reno, Nevada, with her husband John, cherishing the joy brought by their seven children and seven grandchildren.

To order your copy of Mindset Matters please visit HERE .



SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.