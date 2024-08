Paris Paralympics 2024: Anand Mahindra Wishes Team India 'Good Luck'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Paris Paralympics 2024: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has taken to social to wish the Indian contingent at the Paris Paralympics,“Good Luck!”

An active netizen, Mahindra, shared the graphic with his followers on the social media X (formerly known as Twitter) ahead of the start of the Paris Paralympics 2024 in Paris today (August 28).

"I asked ChatGPT 4o to create a graphic for wishing the Indian #Paralympics2024 Team Good Luck. This outcome isn't bad at all! It adequately showcases my sentiments-my excitement about our Team's potential," he wrote.

The Paris Paralympics 2024 will begin today , on August 28 and conclude on September 8. Over 4,400 athletes are set to compete in 22 sports, spanning 549 events at the 11-day-long Paris Paralympics 2024. For the first time in the Olympics' history, the Paris Paralympics inaugural ceremony will be held outside a stadium.

Indian athletes who have their competitions on August 29, including the entire 10-member shooting team, are not taking part in the parade of nations. "All the athletes who have competitions on August 29 will not take part in the opening ceremony as it will be difficult for them to compete next day. The shooting team will not be in the parade of nations, Paralympics Committee of India president Devendra Jhajharia told PTI.

The Indian contingent at the Parade of Nations will have 106 members, with 52 athletes and 54 officials. Javelin thrower Sumit Antil (F64) - who is also defending his gold - and shot putter Bhagyashree Jadhav (F34) will be the joint flag bearers for India during the opening ceremony.