Qatari PM, Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler Discuss Situation In Gaza
Date
8/28/2024 6:05:00 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Aug 28 (KUNA) - Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman and UAE Deputy Abu Dhabi ruler Tahnoon bin Zayed Al-Nahyan discussed Wednesday the latest developments in Gaza.
In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that during a meeting between the two sides in Doha, cooperation between both countries and efforts to end the war on Gaza were touched on. (end)
