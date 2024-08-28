Qatari PM, Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler Discuss Situation In Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 28 (KUNA) - Qatari Prime and Foreign Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman and UAE Deputy Abu Dhabi Tahnoon bin Zayed Al-Nahyan discussed Wednesday the latest developments in Gaza. In a statement, the Qatari Foreign said that during a meeting between the two sides in Doha, cooperation between both countries and efforts to end the war on Gaza were touched on. (end) sss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.