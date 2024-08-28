No Amount Of Condemnation Is Enough For Mamata Rule In Bengal: UP Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Anil Rajbhar on Wednesday launched a sharp critique of the West Bengal government, condemning its response to a peaceful student protest and the alleged firing on BJP leader Priyangu Pandey.

"We stand with the students who peacefully protested, demanding justice for the victim," the minister stated. He accused the West Bengal of trying to shield those involved in the crime, leading students to take to the streets.

"The state government acted with barbarity, using lathi charges, filing cases, and arresting them. No amount of condemnation is enough for this," he added.

Praising the West Bengal BJP's efforts to demand justice for the arrested students, Rajbhar expressed solidarity with senior party leaders who announced a 12-hour 'Bandh' in Bengal in response to the state government's actions.

"The markets, usually bustling by 9 a.m., were completely shut today," he noted, emphasising the impact of the BJP's 'Bandh.'

The BJP leader also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of losing public trust.

"Mamata Banerjee and her party are so frustrated that they have resorted to opening fire on a BJP leader. There's 'jungle raj' in Bengal, and the safety of women, businessmen, and the general public is compromised," he said, suggesting that the Bengal Chief Minister should resign to restore public confidence in the government.

Shifting focus to Uttar Pradesh's new social media policy, which classifies the posting of anti-national content as a serious offence with penalties ranging from three years to life imprisonment, Rajbhar welcomed the proposal.

"I support this policy. If someone acts against the country on social media, action should be taken against them," he remarked, adding that the policy, recently approved by the UP cabinet, could serve as a model for the nation.

The UP Cabinet Minister also commented on the renaming of eight railway stations in the Lucknow division, praising the initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to eliminate remnants of British colonial rule from the country.