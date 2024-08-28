Palestine: 9 Martyrs In Israeli Occupation's Attacks On Tubas, Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian of reported on Wednesday that nine Palestinians were killed in two separate by the Israeli forces on the cities of Tubas and Jenin in the West Bank.





In a statement, the ministry confirmed that seven Palestinians were killed and several others were during an attack on the Al-Far'a refugee camp in Tubas.





The statement added that two were killed, Qassam Jabarin, 25, and Asem Balout, 39, and three more Palestinians were injured in a separate attack in Jenin.





Local sources reported that Israeli forces targeted a group of Palestinians in Al-Far'a camp with an airstrike, coinciding with a large-scale raid that began on Wednesday, and ambulance vehicles were reportedly prevented from reaching the site of the bombing.





The occupation's military announced the launch of a large-scale operation targeting resistance fighters in the northern West Bank.





This operation is the most extensive since the 2002 "Operation Defensive Shield," during which the Israeli forces reoccupied Palestinian cities they had previously withdrawn from under the Oslo Accords.





Palestinian Resistance Factions and activists have called for mass protests in city squares in response to the ongoing Israeli attacks in the West Bank and Gaza. (end)





