Sardinia... Second Largest Island In Mediterranean, Famous Tourist Spot


8/28/2024 5:13:58 AM

(Photo feature by: Abdullah Al-Khateeb)


SARDINIA,ITALY, Aug 28 (KUNA) - Sardinia, the second largest island in the Mediterranean Sea after Sicily, is located on the Italian Peninsula and is distinguished by its turquoise sea and golden beaches.


Several nations have ruled over Sardinia, which made it combines picturesque nature and a rich cultural heritage.


Sardinia is one of Europe's main tourist attractions, the name of the island is associated with dignitaries and the wealthy. (end)


