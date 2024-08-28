Kuwait's 8Th Aid-Loaded Plane Departs To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Salman Al-Mutairi





KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait's eighth relief aid plane departed to Sudan on Wednesday carrying on board 33 tons of food, and, tents, organized by the Kuwaiti Relief Society and Abdullah Nouri Charity, to help those affected by war and floods.





In remarks to KUNA, the General Director of Kuwait Relief Society, Abdulaziz Al-Obaid said that this aid plane is part of the Kuwaiti air bridge to help Sudan in cooperation with member associations of Kuwait Relief Society's Board of Directors, including the Kuwait Charity, Revival of Islamic Heritage, Nama Charity, Al-Najat Charity, Abdullah Al-Nouri, Direct Aid, and others.





This flight includes 33 tons of urgent and critical needs for those affected, as it consists of 30 tons of food supplies, 3 tons of medical supplies to meet the basic health needs of the displaced as well as 99 tents for sheltering the displaced, Al-Obaid added.





He emphasized the dismal situation in Sudan due to the ongoing internal conflicts, widespread displacement, and lack of security and stability which led to an increased demand for humanitarian needs such as food, medicine and tents due to the floods and torrents that struck northern Sudan.





The General Director of the Al-Nouri Charity Waleed Al-Saif told KUNA that the continued flights through Kuwaiti Air Bridge alongside the maritime ships for aiding Sudanese would help increase the chances of survival for the affected ones.





Al-Saif expressed his gratitude for dispatching relief aid via Kuwaiti Air Bridge, as he praised the efforts of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Social affairs, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their role in this humanitarian work. (end)





