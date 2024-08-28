Kinaxis Announces Executive Leadership Changes

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kinaxis Inc.® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end orchestration, today announced that John Sicard, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Kinaxis, will retire from his role effective December 31, 2024 after an incredibly successful three-decade career with the company. John will retain a consultancy role with Kinaxis throughout 2025 and the Board of Directors has commenced a search for his successor.

Since Sicard's appointment to CEO in 2016, Kinaxis has quadrupled revenue, more than tripled its valuation, grown its workforce by 400% and been a recognized leader in product innovation; in the last three years alone, the company has doubled its customer base. As Kinaxis prepares for its next wave of growth – to become a $1B revenue company and to take even more of the $16B supply chain management software market – it's shifting its focus from building to scaling.

“John has been a tireless and inspiring leader as CEO for the past nine years, and throughout his nearly three decades of his tenure at the company,” said Robert (Bob) Courteau, board chair . “He started his career at Kinaxis as a core architecture and software developer, and under his stewardship the company has built a market-leading platform widely recognized by analysts, customers and partners as the industry standard in truly innovative supply chain management software. John's passion and enthusiasm for his craft are unmatched, and we're in an enviable position today thanks to his vision.”

Courteau continued, “As we accelerate towards our ambitious goal of becoming a $1B revenue company, we agreed that now is the right time for a CEO transition and John will play an important role in that process. We wouldn't be in this position without the foundation that he has created over the years, we are grateful for his ongoing dedication to the company, and we're all committed to a seamless transition to support Kinaxis' continued trajectory.”

“I am extraordinarily proud of what we have accomplished at Kinaxis, we've built a globally respected leader in supply chain orchestration with unlimited potential, a loyal customer base that represents the best of supply chain excellence, and an incredible global team,” said Sicard. “It's the right time to pass the baton to the next leader who will accelerate this momentum and I'm looking forward to witnessing the inevitable successes ahead for Kinaxis.”

In addition, Chief Sales Officer Claire Rychlewski has decided to leave the company to take advantage of an opportunity that better suits her current goals. Kinaxis thanks Claire for her contributions to Kinaxis over her five-year tenure. She was instrumental in growing the company's sales team across EMEA, APAC and North America and in preparing the global sales team for scale. She will remain with the company until November to support a seamless transition.

The company also reaffirms its fiscal 2024 guidance provided as part of its second quarter earnings news release issued on July 31, 2024.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, MaestroTM , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain – from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Note and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or the anticipated performance of Kinaxis and reflects management's expectations or beliefs regarding such future events. In certain cases, statements that contain forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”, or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved” or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to Kinaxis' revenue and market share growth plans and goals, and the reaffirmation of its fiscal 2024 guidance. By its very nature forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance of Kinaxis to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risks described under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's annual information form dated March 25, 2024 for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, under the heading“Forward-Looking Statements” in our news release dated July 31, 2024, and other risks identified in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available on SEDAR+ at .

The risk factors referred to above are not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements about the future and is inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual achievements or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company's statements containing forward-looking information are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking information if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

