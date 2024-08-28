Aviation, defence cash flows rise amid rising global geopolitical tensions

(MENAFN) The aerospace and defense sectors in both the United States and Europe have witnessed unprecedented growth in share buybacks, making last year the most robust year for such activities in the past five years, as per data from of America. This upward trend is poised to continue, with the world’s largest aerospace and defense companies expected to generate record levels of cash flow over the next three years. The surge in government demand for advanced weaponry, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions worldwide, is a significant catalyst for this financial boom. An analysis by Vertical Research Partners, forecasts that the top 15 global defense companies will see their free cash flow reach USD52 billion by 2026. This projection marks nearly a twofold increase from their collective cash flow levels at the end of 2021, underscoring the sector's remarkable growth trajectory.



The analysis highlights that American defense giants are set to lead this cash flow surge. By the end of 2026, the top five U.S. defense companies, excluding Boeing due to its recent struggles and heavy focus on civil aviation, are expected to generate USD26 billion in free cash flow, more than doubling their total cash flow from 2021. In Europe, prominent defense players such as BAE Systems, Rheinmetall, and Saab are projected to experience a more than 40 percent jump in cash flows, bolstered by new contracts to supply ammunition and missiles. This growth is largely attributed to increased military spending by governments across the continent, as they respond to the heightened military operations and strategic threats posed by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising tensions in the Middle East and Asia.



In the United States, recent government aid packages for Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel have allocated approximately USD13 billion for arms production, benefiting the five largest defense firms—Lockheed Martin, RTX, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and General Dynamics—as well as their suppliers. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence has committed £7.6 billion over the past three years to support Ukraine, including replenishing military stockpiles. This surge in government spending has already driven defense orders to near-record levels. However, it often takes years for these contracts to translate into actual sales, as defense companies typically recognize revenue upon the delivery of weapons. Nonetheless, the anticipated increase in cash flows is already prompting discussions within the industry on how to best allocate these substantial financial resources moving forward, potentially influencing future strategies for reinvestment, innovation, and shareholder returns.



MENAFN28082024000045015682ID1108609547