Information Security Spending In India To Reach $3.4 Billion In 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) The information security spending in India is projected to reach $3.4 billion in 2025, 17.1 per cent up from 2024, a report showed on Wednesday.

The end-user spending on information security is projected to reach $2.9 billion this year, according to a Gartner report.

The recent CrowdStrike outage highlighted critical internal vulnerabilities, emphasising the need for many organisations to establish a more resilient and secure IT environment, prioritising their spending on endpoint and cloud security.

According to Shailendra Upadhyay from Gartner, the outage prompted some chief information security officers (CISOs) to review or update their organisation's prevention, response and support procedures,“while also ensuring that key employees with response and recovery responsibilities possess the necessary competencies.”

The report mentioned that within the security services vertical, managed security services spending is projected to grow 34.3 per cent, outpacing security consulting services spending (10.9 per cent) and security professional services spending (17.9 per cent).

Managed detection and response (MDR), a subcategory of managed security services, is forecast to record the highest growth in the segment at 42.3 per cent.

Spending on security software is projected to reach $1.3 billion in 2025, an increase of 14.8 per cent year-on-year.

The growing spending on public cloud services, which Gartner estimates will increase by 34 per cent in India in 2025, along with the adoption of AI and GenAI by both vendors and attackers, will continue to drive investments in security software, Upadhyay informed.

The growth is largely due to the ongoing cybersecurity talent shortage, prompting Indian organisations to outsource expertise and leverage economies of scale for comprehensive coverage and cost-effective risk mitigation.

According to recent reports, the Indian healthcare industry experienced an average of 6,935 cyberattacks per week, compared to 1,821 attacks per organisation globally.