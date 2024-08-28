Sanjay Kapoor Drops A Glimpse Of 'Boys Day Out' With His Favourites

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Sanjay Kapoor, who is currently on a European holiday with his family, has shared a picture of the 'boys day out'.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sanjay, who has 888K followers, dropped a photo, in which we can see him wearing a blue denim shirt and flaunting victory sign to the lenses.

He is sitting with his son Jahaan, and friend Hartej Rana Sandhu at a beautiful cafe. The trio is seen smiling for the cameras.

The post is captioned as: "Boys day out", followed by a beer mug emoji.

Earlier, Sanjay had shared a peek of himself strolling on the streets of Richmond Hill, London.

On the personal front, Sanjay is the son of Nirmal and film producer Surinder Kapoor. He has three siblings-- filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Reena Marwah.

Actors Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Harshvardhan Kapoor, and film producer Rhea Kapoor are his nephews and nieces.

He is married to Maheep. The couple have two children, Shanaya and Jahaan.

Sanjay made his acting debut in 1995 with the movie 'Prem', opposite Tabu. Directed by Satish Kaushik, the movie dealt with the concept of reincarnation.

He has been a part of films like-- 'Raja', 'Kartavya', 'Mohabbat', 'Zameer: The Awakening of a Soul', 'Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller', 'Sirf Tum', 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe', 'Shakti: The Power', 'Qayamat: City Under Threat', 'LOC Kargil', 'Julie', 'Luck By Chance', 'Lust Stories'.

Sanjay has also appeared in 'Mission Mangal', 'The Zoya Factor', 'Bloody Daddy', and 'Merry Christmas'.

He was last seen in mystery thriller film 'Murder Mubarak', based on the novel 'Club You To Death' written by Anuja Chauhan. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, it features-- Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

The actor has been a part of web shows -- 'Made in Heaven', 'The Gone Game', 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', 'The Last Hour', and 'The Fame Game'.