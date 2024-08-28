Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Stunning Free-Kick In Al-Nassr's Win; Inches Closer To 900 Career Goals (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Legendary Portuguese striker

Cristiano showcased his exceptional skill on Tuesday as he netted a stunning free-kick goal in Al-Nassr's 4-1 triumph over Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League. The goal, which marked Ronaldo's 899th career strike, brings him one step closer to the coveted milestone of 900 goals.

Though free-kick goals have become less frequent for Ronaldo in recent years, the Portuguese forward rediscovered his touch with a masterful free-kick against Al-Feiha.

Known for his powerful shots, Ronaldo opted for a more precise and measured approach this time, leaving goalkeeper Abdulraouf Al-Duqayl helpless as the ball sailed into the net. This remarkable goal also represents Ronaldo's 64th career free-kick goal and his 53rd in club football, putting him just one goal shy of Lionel Messi's free-kick tally.

In addition to his impressive club record, Ronaldo has scored 130 goals for the Portuguese national team, solidifying his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time. His recent performance highlights his enduring prowess and dedication as he edges closer to the historic 1,000-goal milestone.

In a recent interview, Ronaldo expressed his ambition to reach 1,000 career goals, acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead.“It's going to be pretty tough, but it's about seeing how I am mentally, my motivation. If, physically, my legs treat me as well as I treat them? We'll see, they are small stages. Until I get to 1,000, first I have to get to 900. I think I'll get there," Ronaldo said.

"If you look at my career for the last 20 years, my level is high. If you are top for 20 years, it's unbelievable. I do that and I continue to do that. For me, it's a big achievement," he added.