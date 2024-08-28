Azerbaijan, Qatar Apply To Join ORCHIS
8/28/2024 3:09:35 AM
Azerbaijan and Qatar have applied to join the Association for
the Development of Ice Hockey of Islamic Countries,
Azernews reports.
This issue is expected to be resolved positively at the
organization's upcoming online congress.
The Association for the Development of Ice Hockey of Islamic
Countries was established in 2023 in Kazan (Russian Federation) at
the first meeting of the working group with the participation of
representatives of hockey federations of the Middle East, Asia and
Africa. At present, ORHIS includes 17 countries.
The participants of the organisation received a detailed plan of
sporting events scheduled for 2025.
The Association for the Development of Ice Hockey of Islamic
Countries includes the development of physical sports, which
combines real sports competitions and computer games.
The Association for the Development of Ice Hockey of Islamic
Countries also promotes the three-on-three (3x3) hockey format and
plans to hold a tournament in May, 2025.
