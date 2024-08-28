Azerbaijan, Qatar Apply To Join ORCHIS

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan and Qatar have applied to join the Association for the Development of Ice Hockey of Islamic Countries, Azernews reports.

This issue is expected to be resolved positively at the organization's upcoming congress.

The Association for the Development of Ice Hockey of Islamic Countries was established in 2023 in Kazan (Russian Federation) at the first meeting of the working group with the participation of representatives of hockey federations of the Middle East, Asia and Africa. At present, ORHIS includes 17 countries.

The participants of the organisation received a detailed plan of sporting events scheduled for 2025.

The Association for the Development of Ice Hockey of Islamic Countries includes the development of physical sports, which combines real sports competitions and computer games.

The Association for the Development of Ice Hockey of Islamic Countries also promotes the three-on-three (3x3) hockey format and plans to hold a tournament in May, 2025.

