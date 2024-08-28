( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- 1973 -- The State of Kuwait joined the 1961 Single on Narcotic Drugs. 1990 -- Following its invasion of the country earlier in the month, Iraq declared Kuwait its "19th province," and called it Kadhma, an attempt to erase the State of Kuwait's historic existence as an independent nation. 2012 -- Firefighters put out a blaze engulfing 10 boats docked in Souk Sharq. 2017 -- Kuwait's Equate petrochemical company and Omniya Recycling launched a plastic recycling partnership, an initiative aimed at protecting environment by reusing plastic water bottles. (end) bs

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.