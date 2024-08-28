Al Jasra Cultural And Social Club Hosts Poetry Evening
Doha: The Al Jasra Cultural and Social Club, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture, hosted a poetry evening featuring the Iraqi poet Sajida Al Mousawi.
The event began with an introduction and a poem dedicated to Doha, followed by a series of emotionally charged poems reflecting on the devastation and destruction that befell Iraq after the brutal occupation.
Among the poems she recited were“Farewell,”“Call,”“Don't Ask How I Am,”“Why Is My Country Being Destroyed?” and“The Sea Poem,” along with others that touched on the Iraqi people's suffering. Al Mousawi also read a poignant poem about a child, a husband, and an elderly man, all victims of the aggression on Gaza, conveying the deep sorrow and shock caused by the attacks on innocent lives.
The evening attracted a large audience of literature and poetry enthusiasts.
The event concluded with a tribute to Sajida Al Mousawi, where Khalid bin Ahmed Al-Abaidan, Vice Chairperson of the Al Jasra Club Board, presented her with a certificate of appreciation and a symbolic token in recognition of her literary contributions.
