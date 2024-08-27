عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia Condemns The Tourist Attack In Balochistan, Pakistan


8/27/2024 7:12:44 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIADH, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia condemns the tourist attack in Balochistan area in Pakistan, which resulted in several fatalities and injuries.


In a statement, the Foreign Ministry of the kingdom asserted its rejection to all forms of violence that could threatens the lives of civilians in Pakistan.


(end)


kns


MENAFN27082024000071011013ID1108608103


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search