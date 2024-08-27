Saudi Arabia Condemns The Tourist Attack In Balochistan, Pakistan

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIADH, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia condemns the attack in Balochistan area in Pakistan, which resulted in several fatalities and injuries. In a statement, the Foreign of the kingdom asserted its rejection to all forms of violence that could threatens the lives of civilians in Pakistan. (end) kns

