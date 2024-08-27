British Prime Minister Meets Bahraini Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- British Prime Keir Starmer welcomed Bahraini Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa to Downing Street on Tuesday.





A statement from the Prime Minister Office statement said Prince Salman "noted the significance of the Prime Minister's speech today, and both agreed that growth was essential to ensure prosperity."





The Prime Minister set out his personal commitment to the UK-Bahraini bilateral relationship, and the leaders looked forward to strengthening areas of shared cooperation, including trade, and security and defence.





Turning to the situation in Middle East, the Prime Minister thanked His Royal Highness for Bahrain's efforts to protecting shipping in the Red Sea and his commitment to wider regional security.





The Prime Minister underscored the urgent need for a ceasefire, the return of hostages and an immediate increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians.





Both leaders agreed that regional security was paramount, and the Prime Minister reiterated the necessity for restraint from all parties to prevent further escalation. (end)





