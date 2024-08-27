CIPR Updates Guidance To Mps On Professional Lobbying

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - The Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) has written to all members of parliament (MPs) with

updated guidance on professional lobbying, as part of its ongoing drive to underline the importance of ethical lobbying in the UK and better legislation.



The move comes as the as the new crop of MPs who took up their posts after the UK general election in July return to work next week, after parliament's summer recess.



The updated guidance is part of the CIPR's Lobbying for Good Lobbying Campaign, which aims to change perceptions of lobbying so it is seen as a force for good, a way to increase transparency and rebuild trust in politics, and an essential part of democracy. The campaign covers educating and informing legislators on what good lobbying looks like, as well as seeking better regulation and compliance, and more independent oversight.



In partnership with political monitoring and analysis platform, PolicyMogul, the organisation has

sent all 650 MPs its Guide to Professional Lobbying booklet and a poster outlining key behaviours to expect from professional lobbyists.



CIPR chief executive Alastair McCapra said:“Lobbying plays a crucial role in our democratic process by providing policymakers with valuable insights and information. By engaging directly with MPs, we aim to foster a better understanding of the positive contribution that ethical lobbying makes to good governance and, by extension, greater public trust in our political institutions.”



The CIPR's campaign follows a number of UK lobbying scandals over recent years (such as Greensill/Cameron , Owen Paterson , Scott Benton ), which have contributed to the erosion of trust in politicians and businesses engaging with the policy-making process. Last year, Transparency International identified these and other scandals as contributing to the UK's biggest fall in its Corruption Perceptions Index.



According to the CIPR, the Lobbying Act 2014 – the legislation that was designed to put an end to such scandals – is“not fit for purpose and has failed in its mission to rebuild trust”. Specifically, the Act only requires third party or“consultant” lobbyists (ie public affairs agencies) to sign up to a statutory register that is estimated to only capture up to 4% of lobbying activity.



It is the CIPR's view that all lobbying activity should be captured by a wider register; the organisation is itself lobbying for new legislation to ensure greater transparency and a level-playing field for the industry.



The CIPR and PolicyMogul will be hosting an event in Parliament on 4 September on how to be lobbied and have invited all MPs, Lords, and their staff to attend.



PolicyMogul CEO Elliot Robinson said:

“We are thrilled to join forces with CIPR on this crucial campaign. Ethical lobbying is vital for a healthy democracy, and by equipping MPs with the right tools, we're proud to contribute towards a more open and accountable political landscape. Our goal at PolicyMogul is to help foster meaningful, transparent interactions between policymakers, public affairs professionals and charity leaders.”

