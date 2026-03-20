Pakistan: Journalist Targetted For Exposing LPG Smuggling At Karachi Port

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, March 20 (IANS) The Human Rights Council (HRC) of Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the recent action against senior Pakistani journalist Nadir Khan by the country's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), describing it as a direct attack on press freedom and an attempt to intimidate journalists.

Citing details, the rights body stated that Nadir uploaded a sensitive news story regarding the alleged smuggling of LPG through a cargo ship at Karachi Port, after which a case was registered against him just half an hour later.

Raising concerns over the conduct of the NCCIA, the HRC of Pakistan said,“It is very surprising that such sensitive and big news was refuted in a short time without any solid investigation, and instead the journalist was targetted.”

The Council noted that "the use of law enforcement agencies in this manner to protect two big names mentioned in the news constitutes a direct attack on press freedom and an attempt to intimidate journalists.”

Extending support to the Karachi Press Club, the rights body demanded that the“illegal case registered against journalist Nadir Khan be immediately dismissed and a transparent investigation be conducted into the facts presented in the news.”

Meanwhile, the Karachi Press Club (KPC) denounced the case filed against Nadir, calling it an assault on press freedom and the right to freedom of expression.

In a statement, KPC President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Aslam Khan, and members of the executive council slammed the NCCIA for registering the case without issuing prior notice or any inquiry, local media reported.

According to the KPC officials, the action amounted to a "violation of legal procedures and a premeditated attempt to suppress independent journalism".

“The case was lodged at a time when the country requires unity due to ongoing challenges. The case was registered without notice or inquiry, in clear disregard of due legal procedures, and appears to be a premeditated and motivated action. Such measures not only aim to suppress press freedom but also amount to harassment of journalists who bring facts to light,” Pakistani media outlet Geo News quoted the officials as saying.

Separately, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists-Dastoor (PFUJ-D) also criticised the case, terming it a conspiracy aimed at undermining freedom of expression.

In a joint statement, PFUJ-D President Haji Muhammad Nawaz Raza, Secretary General AH Khanzada, and members of the executive council raised grave concerns over the way in which the case was registered against Nadir.

"Filing a case without due process represents a serious threat to journalistic freedom and appears to be an attempt to intimidate the reporter," Geo News quoted PFUJ-D office bearers as saying.