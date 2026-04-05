Iran Drone Attacks Hit Energy Facilities In Kuwait And Bahrain, Causing Damage

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Iranian drone attacks hit key energy infrastructure across Gulf region on Sunday, causing "material damages" at Kuwait, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi plants but no injuries reported.

Recommended For You

State energy company Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reported fires and "severe material damage" at some operating units. KPC said in a statement that teams were working to contain the fires at affiliates Petrochemical Industries Company and National Petroleum Company.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a separate incident, KPC earlier said a fire broke out in its Shuwaikh oil sector complex, which houses the oil ministry and KPC headquarters, after a drone attack.

Kuwaiti state media (Kuna), citing the finance ministry, said an Iranian drone hit an office complex for government ministries, causing significant material damage but no casualties.

In a separate development, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said two power generation and water desalination plants were also targeted. According to official spokesperson Eng. Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, the attacks caused significant damage and forced the shutdown of two electricity generation units. She added that technical and emergency teams were immediately deployed under approved response plans to safeguard the stability of the country's electricity and water supply, with crews working around the clock to maintain services.

Meanwhile, in Bahrain, the Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (GPIC) reported a fire at one of its operating units following a similar drone attack. The blaze was successfully brought under control, with no injuries recorded. Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

GPIC, a major regional producer of petrochemicals and fertilisers, is jointly owned by the Bahraini government, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company, and Kuwait's Petrochemical Industries Company.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to multiple fires that broke out at the Borouge Petrochemicals Factory caused by debris from a successful interception by air defence systems. The operations at the factory was suspended on Sunday pending an assessment of the damage.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility on Sunday for attacks on petrochemical plants in the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Fuel tanks on fire at Kuwait airport after Iranian drone attack Fire at Kuwait airport after Iranian drones hit fuel tank: Aviation agency Kuwait's Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery hit by multiple drones, fire erupts; no injuries

ALSO READ