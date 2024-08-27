Fenix Launches The CL22R - A Rechargeable Lantern Built For High Performance And Charm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This model is a unique addition to Fenix's historically "all business" camping lantern catalog as the CL22R includes a surprising new feature.

LITTLETON, COLORADO, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fenix Lighting , LLC is pleased to announce the release of the Fenix CL22R Rechargeable Lantern . Built with versatility and compactness in mind, the CL22R lantern has 7 lighting modes, emits up to 500 lumens, and weighs under 5 oz. This model is a unique addition to Fenix's historically "all business" camping lantern catalog as the CL22R includes a charming new surprise feature: a multi-colored disco light mode.The Fenix CL22R sets itself apart with its innovative 360° light design, able to bathe an entire campsite in a warm, evenly distributed glow. For more focused illumination it includes a down-facing light that can be used as a powerful flashlight. Featuring an intuitive rotary dial, the CL22R also allows users to easily activate the light and adjust brightness levels to suit any activity. It even has two useful red light modes.Then, when it's time to add a touch of fun to their campsite, the user can activate one of the two decorative disco light modes. The vibrant, colorful atmosphere created is sure to elevate any environment.Despite its small and lightweight design, the CL22R has heavy-duty durability. With an IP65 rating, it is dustproof and heavy rain resistant, ensuring reliable performance in various weather conditions. The resilience of the CL22R makes it a dependable choice among Fenix's catalog of camping lights , ideal for unpredictable outdoor environments.In summary, the Fenix CL22R Rechargeable Lantern combines fun and functionality in a compact lightweight package, making it a must-have for camping or everyday life. Its blend of practicality, durability, and entertainment value makes it the lantern to bring on your next adventure.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix Lighting is one of the most reputable flashlight companies in the industry and is dedicated to providing customers with the best light sources. Our high-performing LED flashlights, headlamps, lanterns, and more give customers a wide range of lighting devices to choose from for any situation. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

