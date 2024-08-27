HIP Video Promo Presents: Amanda Davey Releases Brand New Music Video Shine Your Light

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Singer-songwriter Amanda Davey shares a message of inspiration and hope in her brand new faith-based single "Shine Your Light"

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hailing from the great Lone Star state, Amanda Davey's journey in the is a compelling story of determination and faith. As a Christian singer-songwriter, Amanda's path has been unique, balancing a busy family life with her passion for music. Despite the challenges of raising seven children, she has stayed true to her calling, creating music that touches the hearts of her listeners. Amanda's musical career began when she joined her church's worship team in 2009, where her powerful voice quickly made an impact. Her music, influenced by personal experiences and deep faith, resonates profoundly with her audience.

With over 20 recorded tracks and six singles that have garnered significant attention on platforms like Spotify, Amanda's talent is undeniable. Her passion for music extends beyond the recording studio to live performances, where she continues to inspire audiences with her powerful message of faith and resilience.

Amanda's new single“Shine Your Light,” produced by accomplished music producer Chris Lieck, is a song of hope and faith, reminding listeners that even in the darkest of times, God's light never fades. Inspired by her own experiences and deep connection with her faith, Amanda wrote“Shine Your Light” during a quiet moment of reflection while camping, surrounded by nature's peace. The song's lyrics speak to the unwavering love and guidance that God provides, no matter the challenges one might face. Amanda's music is not just about her journey; it's about helping others find their peace and solace through the word of God.

The music video for“Shine Your Light” beautifully captures Amanda's vision, blending the serene beauty of nature with the focused energy of a studio performance. Filmed in the peaceful landscapes of central Texas, the video features scenes of fields, creeks, and other tranquil settings that embody the peace Amanda finds in nature. Additionally, there are intimate shots of Amanda performing in the studio, highlighting her dedication and passion for her craft. These contrasting visuals-the calm of nature and the creative intensity of the studio-work together to emphasize the song's message of God's unwavering light guiding listeners through all circumstances.

