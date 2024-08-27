Envestnet Tops 2024 'Wealthies' Finalists List With Seven Nominations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Recognition Spans 'All-In-One' Platforms, Innovation, Direct Indexing, Retirement, and Annuities Showcasing Envestnet's Comprehensive Solutions and Integrations

Envestnet (NYSE: ENV ), a leading provider of integrated technology, data intelligence, and wealth solutions, announced that its ecosystem has been recognized as a finalist for seven 2024 Wealth Management Awards ("Wealthies"). Envestnet's ecosystem received the highest number of finalists from a field of more than 1,000 entries across over 400 companies when including its Exchanges.

"Envestnet is honored by this recognition, which reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering financial advisors through our integrated wealth management platform. Our nominations across diverse categories underscore the breadth and innovation of the Envestnet ecosystem," said

Molly Weiss, Group President, Wealth Management Platform, Envestnet . "We're also excited that Advisor Credit Exchange, which powers the Envestnet Credit Exchange, is a finalist in two categories, recognized for its innovation in enabling financial advisors to seamlessly manage clients' cash and credit alongside investments."

Celebrating its tenth year in September, the Wealthies recognize top companies, individuals, and organizations dedicated to supporting financial advisor success. Envestnet has been named a finalist this year for the following innovations, reinforcing the holistic solutions and platform it delivers for financial advisors:

Quantitative Portfolios (CATEGORY: Direct Indexing for Asset Managers): Envestnet's Quantitative Portfolios (QPs) are its internally managed direct indexing solutions for advisors available on its platform. QRG Capital Management, Inc., an Envestnet subsidiary, drives the QPs with its research framework, construction techniques, and portfolio management experience. Over the past three years, Envestnet's QPs offerings have grown by 40% annually in accounts and advisors. Since its launch in 2013, direct indexing has become the most popular separate account strategy across the Envestnet ecosystem.

Access to Annuities via the Insurance Exchange (CATEGORY: Insurance): The Envestnet Insurance Exchange, powered by Fiduciary Exchange, LLC (FIDx), gives access to many types of annuities, enabling advisors to deliver fully integrated advice through Envestnet's ecosystem. It provides end-to-end management of annuity solutions through the Envestnet platform so that advisors can seamlessly plan, research, propose, open, and actively manage annuities from leading carriers. A prominent registered investment adviser began using the Envestnet Insurance Exchange in 2022 and created a proprietary advisory annuity for its advisors. Since then, they've expanded the use of the platform to include more than 600 active advisors, with an average of 22 new users each month.

Retire Complete (CATEGORY: 401(k) Technology for Retirement Plan Support and Advisor Services): In November 2023, Envestnet deepened its relationship with Empower to launch Retire Complete, a turnkey digital 401(k) solution offering retirement plan sponsors access to high-quality plans within minutes. Envestnet Retire Complete can support advisors and their business owner clients in the retirement market, combining Envestnet's fiduciary guidance and investment due diligence with Empower's personalized communications and investments, to help more employers provide competitive 401(k) plans. This solution creates an opportunity for advisors to help businesses deliver value to their employees-while helping to address fiduciary concerns and service challenges associated with running a retirement plan, enabling more organizations to offer a competitive benefits package for attracting and retaining top talent.

Envestnet Wealth Management Platform (CATEGORY: Innovation Platforms): Envestnet has transformed the way fee-based financial advice is delivered through its Wealth Management Platform. Serving the wealth management industry for 25 years with more than $6 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is helping to lead the growth of wealth managers and transforming the way financial advice is delivered through its ecosystem of integrated technology, advanced insights, and comprehensive solutions. It is positioned to help advisors adapt to changes in how essential advice is defined and delivered.

Envestnet Wealth Management Ecosystem (CATEGORY: Unified (All-In-One) Systems): Envestnet refines its ecosystem to empower advisors and enterprises, aiming to enable them to maximize the value they deliver to clients. Envestnet has been at the forefront of the wealth management industry for 25 years, offering essential tools and support to empower financial advisors. With a wide range of services including TAMP, and through partnerships, access to insurance, credit, trust services, and alternatives, Envestnet's ecosystem caters to the diverse needs of clients. Leveraging 100+ data insights, with millions of specific account incidents, advisors can enhance client service delivery and bring efficiency to their practices. Envestnet's commitment to improving advisors' daily experiences drives it to innovate, providing technology-driven solutions that help foster growth, productivity, and deeper client engagement.

In addition to being named a finalist in these categories, the Advisor Credit Exchange (ACE), which powers the Envestnet Credit Exchange, was named a finalist in two categories. The winners for this year will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on September 5, 2024, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

