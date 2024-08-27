Summit Ridge Energy And Trajectory Energy Partners Break Ground At Community-Driven Community Solar Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This project is one of thirteen that Summit Ridge and Trajectory have partnered on to bring utility savings to communities across Illinois

Rockford, IL, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Ridge Energy, the nation's leading commercial solar company, and Trajectory Partners, the leading Illinois-based community solar developer, today broke ground at the Rock Cut Solar project in Rockford, Illinois. The project, owned and operated by Summit Ridge, is a 6.2 MW Community-Driven Community Solar (CDCS) project developed by Trajectory Energy Partners and expected to be operational by Q3 2025.

As a CDCS project, Rock Cut Solar aims to establish a direct and enduring partnership with Rockford and Winnebago County, fostering a stronger connection between the community and solar energy. Unique to Rock Cut Solar is the Rock Cut Solar Partnership, a team of local community members who were engaged in the development of the project from its earliest days, and who continue to be involved today, helping to ensure project benefits are focused on Rockford and Winnebago County.

Included in the Rock Cut Solar Partnership are two organizations that will act as long-term collaborators on the project: Rockford Area Habitat for Humanity and Get Connected 815, both of whom address critical housing and employment issues in Rockford and Winnebago County. Rock Cut Solar will continue to support these two organizations once in operation.

The project will be constructed using union labor, further contributing to the area's economy. Once the project is energized, Winnebago County community solar subscribers to the project can expect significant savings on their monthly utility bills.

"It's gratifying to see bills we pass in the State Legislature translate into real-world projects that not only reduce our carbon footprint but provide cost savings for local energy consumers," said Steve Stadelman, Illinois State Senator. "State investment in solar technology and resulting community solar projects like this produce green jobs that contribute to local economic growth and environmental sustainability."

Summit Ridge is committed to expanding access to clean and affordable energy while stimulating local economies. As a leading developer of community solar projects, the company ensures that its initiatives drive both sustainability and economic growth by employing local contractors, utilizing domestically manufactured steel, and providing tax benefits to communities.

This collaboration between Summit Ridge and Trajectory Energy Partners marks their thirteenth project together, all aimed at delivering utility savings to communities across Illinois. By leveraging their expertise and resources, the two companies are making substantial progress in their missions to bring clean energy solutions to the state.

"We're thrilled to break ground on the Rock Cut Solar project. It's a unique project that shows how transformative sustainable energy solutions can be, especially when its community is united in a shared vision and goal," said Mark Raeder, Summit Ridge Energy Principal. "This project is a perfect example of Summit Ridge's commitment to community-driven solar initiatives, which provide clean energy to communities that could otherwise be left out of the clean energy revolution. Equally important, we're able to create local jobs and reduce utility costs for residents through projects like these. It's a win-win for everyone involved."

“Trajectory Energy Partners has been working in the Rockford area since 2017, when we first developed a community solar project in the City of Rockford. In 2022, we assembled a small project team of community members and organizations to assist with our community engagement efforts for Rock Cut Solar. Trajectory is proud to work with such dedicated Rockford residents who exemplify the 'community-driven' aspect of community solar, and we're excited to be breaking ground today,” shared Jon Carson, Founder and Managing Partner of Trajectory Energy Partners.“In addition to bringing cost savings to Winnebago County residents who subscribe to the project, the project will bring jobs to the Rockford area and more clean energy to the ComEd grid. Rock Cut Solar is a great example of how impactful community solar is in Illinois.”

About Summit Ridge Energy

As the nation's leading commercial solar company, Summit Ridge Energy merges financial innovation and industry-leading execution to deliver clean, locally generated energy. This has made Summit Ridge one of the fastest-growing energy companies in America.

Since launching in 2017, the company has raised more than $5B in project capital to finance 200+ solar farms servicing 50,000 homes and businesses nationwide. Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

###

Attachments



Groundbreaking at Rock Cut Solar Project in Rockford, Illinois Groundbreaking at Rock Cut Solar Community-Driven Community Solar Project

CONTACT: Antonya Asante Summit Ridge Energy 8326380439 ... Business Development ...