Iran Executes Man Convicted Of Murder In Public

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian have reported that authorities in the country executed a man convicted of murdering a defense lawyer in a public setting.

According to the Mizan News Agency, affiliated with Iran's judiciary, the man was executed on Monday, August 26th, 2024. The execution took place in Shahroud, located in the northern Semnan province, where the man had killed the lawyer in August 2021 using a hunting rifle in front of the victim's wife and son.

The report cites Mohammad Sadegh Akbari, the head of the Semnan High Court, who confirmed that the death sentence for the murderer of the late Mahmoud Reza Jafari Aghaei was carried out in a public space in Shahroud. The identity of the executed individual has not been disclosed.

In response to this action, Iran Human Rights has condemned the public execution, calling it“an inhumane, brutal, and degrading practice that harms not only the executed individual but also the public at large.” This execution marks the first public execution of 2024.

This incident comes amidst a growing number of executions in Iran, including those of Afghan citizens, which have sparked widespread reactions from human rights organizations.

Statistics reveal that since the beginning of the year, more than 394 people, including 15 women, have been executed in Iranian prisons. The increase in executions continues to draw international criticism and highlight ongoing concerns about human rights abuses in the country.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram