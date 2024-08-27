Zelensky On Lavrov's Words About Nuclear Weapons: Russians Always Intimidate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians' statements about the use of nuclear weapons are part of their“intimidation program,” and the use of nuclear weapons“is unlikely to be supported by the whole world.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a press for Ukrainian and foreign media, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“This is not the first time he [Russian Foreign Sergei Lavrov] has spoken about this, and every time, I think, the Russian Federation's intelligence knows our persistent steps and understands that we are close to a solution. I think they understand that ... it may happen that there will be such positive decisions [allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles on Russian territory], the closer such decisions are, the more the Russian Federation, their Ministry of Foreign Affairs or other institutions will strain the media space,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Russians“always intimidate.”

“Part of this intimidation program is intimidation with nuclear weapons. That's why - believe it or not - I've been talking about this: I think Putin loves his life too much. That's why I think he will hold on to this chair, to his Kremlin, and to the support of his society and his actions. The use of nuclear weapons is unlikely to be supported by the whole world. I think there will be a very quick response from the whole world - or you and I don't understand anything about security in the world if someone is allowed to use, even think about using nuclear weapons,” Zelensky said.

As reported, the UK Ministry of Defense said that British weapons could be used by Ukrainian forces during operations in Russia, but restrictions on the use of long-range Storm Shadow missiles remain.

According to a number of media outlets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday called Ukraine's demands to use British Storm Shadow missiles for attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation blackmail and reminded that the Russian Federation is“clarifying” the doctrine on the use of nuclear weapons.

Earlier, the British newspaper The Times reported, citing a source in the British government, that the United States is not responding to the UK's request to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles on Russian territory.