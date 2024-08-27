Stefanchuk, Italian Ambassador Discuss Areas Of Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk and Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to Ukraine Carlo Formosa have discussed areas of cooperation, including the enhancement of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and the provision of patronage for reconstruction projects.

Stefanchuk posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

Stefanchuk“congratulated Formosa on the beginning of his mission in Ukraine and expressed his gratitude to Italy for all the support provided to Ukraine during Russia's full-scale aggression."

“First of all, I thanked for the provision of military and technical assistance, which is extremely important for our fight against the enemy,” the Ukrainian speaker said.

Stefanchuk and the Italian ambassador discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries and interparliamentary cooperation.

“I am counting on strengthening interaction between our parliaments, particularly at the level of friendship groups,” the Ukrainian speaker said.

They also“discussed the possibility of joint parliamentary patronage of reconstruction projects. It could be a school, kindergarten, or hospital that was damaged by Russian shelling.”

“Particular emphasis was placed on the energy situation in Ukraine,” Stefanchuk added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Carlo Formosa said during a meeting with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets that Italy is willing to cooperate with Ukrainian authorities and relevant international organizations to return Ukrainian minors illegally taken to Russia.

Photo: Stefanchuk, FB