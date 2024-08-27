UK PM: New Budget Will Be Painful

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- The next state budget will be "painful" and the will have to make "big asks" of the public, British Prime Keir Starmer warned on Tuesday.





Starmer has given a major Downing Street speech today about his plans for government ahead of parliament's return from recess next week, BBC reported.





He said people would have to "accept short-term pain for long-term good".





During the speech, Starmer claimed things were "worse than we ever imagined", accusing the Conservatives of creating a 22 billion Sterling pounds black hole in the public finances.





He argued that people who took part in the recent riots "saw the cracks in our society after 14 years of failure and they exploited them".





Looking to the future, Starmer said "tough action" would be needed to "fix the foundations of the country". The speech comes one week ahead of parliament opening.





He repeated his pledge, made during the election campaign, that the government would not raise National Insurance, income tax or VAT. (end)





